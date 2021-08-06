Arizona State DL Stephon Wright Transfers to SMU

The former Sun Devil defensive tackle now has a new home.

On Thursday, former Arizona State defensive lineman Stephon Wright announced he has found a new team: The SMU Mustangs.

Wright, who entered the transfer portal on July 29, announced the decision on his Instagram page.

Wright played six games for the Sun Devils over the previous two seasons, but was unfortunately held back due to shoulder operations on both sides.

Wright, a redshirt sophomore, initially came into Tempe as one of ASU's highest-touted defensive recruits in his class. The 6-foot-3 defensive tackle was thought to have possibly taken steps in 2021 after the defensive scheme was switched to a 4-3 front last season.

SMU did not originally recruit Wright when he was coming out of high school, yet Wright did gain offers from schools such as Oregon, Alabama, Oklahoma, USC and others before choosing Arizona State.

Although Wright departs the Sun Devils with no true impact on the field, ASU can't be too pleased with losing experienced depth within the interior. However, defensive lineman Jermayne Lole figures to have another great season anchoring the interior of ASU's front seven.

The Sun Devils are now in the early stages of fall camp, with just under four weeks until their first game of the season.