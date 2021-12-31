Game Recap: Arizona State Falls Short, Falls to Wisconsin

Playing in the desert, one would think the Arizona State Sun Devils had homefield advantage in the Las Vegas Bowl.

After all, the Sun Devils were the designated home team against Wisconsin. However, it was the Badgers that looked as if they owned Allegiant Stadium on Thursday night with a 20-13 victory over Arizona State.

The Sun Devils entered the game without several key starters:

Arizona State Players Missing

DT D.J. Davidson (Concussion)

DB Chase Lucas (NFL Draft Prep)

DB Jack Jones (NFL Draft Prep)

LB Darien Butler (NFL Draft Prep)

RB Rachaad White (NFL Draft Prep)

WR Johnny Wilson (Transfer Portal)

WR Geordon Porter (Transfer Portal)

RB DeaMonte Trayanum (Transfer Portal)

OL Dohnovan West (Hand Surgery)

OL Henry Hattis (Knee)

Looking to gain their first nine-win season since 2014, Arizona State ultimately fell short of that goal, which was a fitting end to a year filled with promise before letdowns were sprinkled in down the stretch.

Here's how Arizona State's final action of 2021 ended in Sin City against Wisconsin:

First-Half Recap

Arizona State received the ball to begin the game.

There was great speculation as to how the Sun Devils would plan their attack with their top two rushers (White and Trayanum) out.

As it turned out, Arizona State wanted to test the ability of quarterback Jayden Daniels early and often, coming out with a pass-heavy mentality.

The first drive ended with an interception, as Daniels was caught staring down the seam and paid the price.

The Badgers made good on that gift, as fullback John Chenal found the end zone on a eight-yard scamper to put the Badgers up 7-0.

Arizona State took eight plays to finally hand the ball off to one of the running backs, as Daniyel Ngata had the starting duties in the backfield.

However, it was still Daniels as the main contributor on the ground, picking up three first downs with his legs before Arizona State found the scoreboard thanks to a 38-yard field goal by Cristian Zendejas.

Wisconsin answered with another touchdown, this time through the air via tight end Jake Ferguson's eight-yard touchdown reception with nobody in the same area code as him.

With the Badgers threatening to further the lead after forcing a Sun Devils punt, Arizona State cornerback Timarcus Davis intercepted a pass by Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.

However, Arizona State failed to find the end zone. Zendejas tacked on a 36-yard field goal to cut Wisconsin's lead to 14-6 in the early stages of the second quarter.

Wisconsin marched down the field and added three points on a 48-yard field goal by Collin Larsh to extend the Badgers lead to 17-6 with 5:42 remaining.

With only two seconds remaining, Larsh added another field goal, putting the Badgers up 20-6 at halftime.

Badgers running back Braelon Allen (101) had nearly as many yards as the entire ASU offense in the first half (102). Wisconsin, needing only three- and four-man rushes to reach the quarterback, brought down Daniels three times in the opening half.

Second-Half Recap

Arizona State safety Evan Fields was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after the second half began, putting the Sun Devils down five starters on defense. Fields suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

After forcing a Wisconsin punt on the opening drive of the second half, Arizona State struck back with a five-play, 64-yard touchdown drive that was assisted by a 42-yard catch by receiver Ricky Pearsall.

A three-yard Ngata touchdown carry pulled Arizona State within seven points and trailed Wisconsin 20-13 in the early stages of the third quarter.

With a chance to tie the game and having the ball at Wisconsin's 30-yard line, an intentional grounding call on Daniels put them at third-and-29 from near midfield. ASU was forced to punt after Daniels wasn't able to spot any open receivers.

The third quarter saw Arizona State capture momentum for the first time in the game, and at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils regain possession (after forcing a third straight punt) with a chance to tie the Badgers.

Daniels scrambled for 46 yards to put ASU into scoring position, but an illegal block in the back penalty wiped out what would have been Arizona State's biggest play of the night, forcing the Sun Devils into a third-and-18 situation.

The Sun Devils completed a 35-yard pass for a first down, thanks to tight end Jaylin Conyers coming down with a ball that probably should not have been thrown.

Arizona State eventually punted from their own 48-yard line with 10 minutes remaining and receive a running into the kicker penalty that moved the ball five yards closer.

Logan Tyler, who replaced Eddie Czaplicki following an injury suffered on the play, pinned Wisconsin down inside the 3-yard line.

Wisconsin retained possession with 9:57 left and converted two third downs (one a third-and-12) to keep the ball moving and more importantly, drain clock.

The Badgers marched down the field while accumulating six first downs and didn't relinquish possession. The game ended with an 18-play, 90-yard drive as the clocked 0:00 on the game and the Sun Devils season.