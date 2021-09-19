Arizona State Falls Out of Top 25 After Loss to BYU

As expected, the Sun Devils now find themselves down the rankings.

Very rarely does a team ever maintain their positioning in the AP poll following a loss, and the Arizona State Sun Devils continue the trend following their 27-17 loss to BYU Saturday night.

Arizona State, which started out at No. 25 in the preseason, climbed up to No. 19 prior to slipping out of the top 25. ASU gathered only 24 votes, trailing schools such as TCU, Liberty, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State and Maryland outside of the top-25 rankings. BYU, which was ranked No. 23 before the game, moved up to 16.

It was an ugly 60 minutes for a Sun Devils team that set a record with Herm Edwards as head coach for penalties accrued in a game, seeing 16 penalties accepted against them in Provo. Four turnovers from Arizona State also further hurt a team many believe are capable of making a push for a Pac-12 title.

The Sun Devils weren't the only Pac-12 team to falter, though. UCLA drops to No. 24 after falling to Fresno State in a thrilling game that featured a last-second score to secure a Bulldogs victory. Oregon remains near the top of the rankings after handling Stony Brook.

The AP Top 10 Heading to Week 4

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Oklahoma

5. Iowa

6. Penn State

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinnati

9. Clemson

10. Ohio State

Arizona State looks to regroup for their next game, a home matchup with Colorado next Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium.