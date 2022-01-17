Arizona State Fans React to Alabama's Paul Tyson's Transfer to ASU

The Arizona State Sun Devils gained an experienced arm from powerhouse Alabama, and there was no shortage of opinions from either side.

Arizona State's quarterback situation just got increasingly more intriguing.

Sunday saw the Sun Devils gain the commitment of transfer portal quarterback Paul Tyson, who has spent the past three seasons at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide quarterback has seen minimal action since originally arriving in 2019 as a freshman. Tyson, mostly operating as the holder for the Crimson Tide's field-goal unit, threw just 16 passes in relief of Heisman winner Bryce Young last season.

Tyson's profile (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) makes him nothing short of eye candy for offensive coaches looking for prominent builds under center, and with plenty of eligibility left (three years), there's characteristics Arizona State could definitely build on with Tyson.

Sun Devil Faithful on Twitter know that, too.

Arizona State Fans Welcome Paul Tyson

Much of the discourse surrounding Arizona State moving forward will be the potential of a competition between Jayden Daniels and Paul.

While Daniels will very likely remain the starter next season, there's no denying ASU's move to bolster their quarterback room will at a minimum help push Daniels to return to the high level of play expected out of him in Tempe.

And, much like SunDevilSource's Chris Karpman points out in the last tweet above, Tyson provides at worst a future piece for the position.