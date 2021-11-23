Arizona State Listed as Heavy Favorites Over Wildcats

The Arizona State Sun Devils opened as 20-point favorites over the Arizona Wildcats. Can the Sun Devils finish their regular season on a high note?

When it comes to the Territorial Cup, oddsmakers believe Arizona State may run away with their final game of the regular season against the Arizona Wildcats.

SI Sportsbook currently has Arizona State listed as 20-point favorites over the Wildcats, as the Sun Devils are one of nine teams at the moment to be favored by 20 or more points this weekend, joining the likes of Miami (-21.5), Louisiana (-22), Utah (-24), Appalachian State (-24.5), Toledo (-28), Tennessee (-31), Houston (-32) and Georgia (-35).

Arizona State is just 4-7 against the spread this season, as the Sun Devils have now failed to cover in four of their last five games, going 3-3 at home. This is also the sixth time the Sun Devils find themselves as double-digit favorites this year.

As for Arizona, the Wildcats are 6-5 against the spread despite having a 1-10 record. Arizona has covered in four of their last five games. This will be the eighth time the Wildcats are double-digit underdogs.

The over/under for the game resides at 53. The over has hit for Arizona in the three of the last four games this season, while the over has only hit in Arizona State's previous two of six matchups.

Arizona, despite having a vastly worse record, appear to be in prime position to cover the spread against the Sun Devils. Twenty points is indeed a lot to cover for any team, let alone an Arizona State squad that has failed to meet expectations and standards for much of the season.