Betting: Sun Devils Two-Possession Favorites Over Washington State

Arizona State is heavily favored to move to 6-2 on the season following their bye week.

There's no confusion when it comes to who is favored when the Arizona State Sun Devils take the field on Saturday.

SI Sportsbook has the Sun Devils as 15-point favorites over the Washington State Cougars.

This is only the fourth time this year where Arizona State has been favored by 14 or more points. The Sun Devils are 1-2 ATS (against the spread) in that scenario although Arizona State has covered in its last three of four games.

The Sun Devils are playing in one of 14 games (at the moment with lines subject to change) that have favorites of 15 or more points.

After a week of rest and extra game-planning, the Sun Devils are fully expected to make a statement in their first day game of the year, as kickoff is slated to begin at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Sun Devil Stadium.

Arizona State also expects a few injured players back in the lineup, as head coach Herm Edwards confirmed Monday that defensive backs Evan Fields and Chase Lucas along with receiver Johnny Wilson all were on good tracks to play on Saturday.

Washington State fell 21-19 to BYU last week after losing its head coach and four assistant coaches following their refusal to get vaccinated. The Cougars won their previous three games prior to the loss this past weekend.

For those also curious on the over/under, that number is currently set at 51.5. The over for Arizona State has hit in three of the previous four games.

While Washington State attempts to find its footing following the shakeup within the program, the Sun Devils appear primed and ready to get back in the win column, and oddsmakers obviously agree.