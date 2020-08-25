2021 three-star recruit Eric Gentry announced his decision to enroll early into ASU late Monday afternoon. Gentry initially committed to joining Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils back in July. He chose Arizona State over numerous other programs such as Oregon and Washington. The defensive end from Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, PA, announced his decision over Twitter.

The tweet came just two hours after the Philadelphia Catholic League canceled their fall sports schedule. Gentry is considered the 16th best recruit overall from Pennsylvania. With many other high schools across the country canceling or postponing their own sports schedules due to COVID-19 and the possibility of football still being played in the spring, this has been becoming a trend with schools like Ohio State and could spread to all programs needing to juggle having top recruits coming in early.

Gentry will be another defensive end in what is a core, with the majority being freshmen headed into the suspended 2020 campaign. The line is headlined by junior four-star Tyler Johnson and sophomore four-star Stephon Wright. The D-line allowed the fifth-fewest points and yards in the Pac-12. They were great at containing the run, only allowing an average 125.1 yards a game for third-best in the Pac-12. However, while not ranking too out of the margins, it did show plenty of underbelly.

ASU not being able to break down the pocket especially allowed the passing game to make big plays averaging 268.2 yards a game. It will be a waiting game to see if the additions in this year's recruiting period will give improvement to the team.