SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballNewsRecruitingBaseball
Search

ASU Football: Three Star 2021 Recruit Eric Gentry Announce’s Early Enrollment

sjcihak

2021 three-star recruit Eric Gentry announced his decision to enroll early into ASU late Monday afternoon. Gentry initially committed to joining Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils back in July. He chose Arizona State over numerous other programs such as Oregon and Washington. The defensive end from Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, PA, announced his decision over Twitter.

The tweet came just two hours after the Philadelphia Catholic League canceled their fall sports schedule. Gentry is considered the 16th best recruit overall from Pennsylvania. With many other high schools across the country canceling or postponing their own sports schedules due to COVID-19 and the possibility of football still being played in the spring, this has been becoming a trend with schools like Ohio State and could spread to all programs needing to juggle having top recruits coming in early.

Gentry will be another defensive end in what is a core, with the majority being freshmen headed into the suspended 2020 campaign. The line is headlined by junior four-star Tyler Johnson and sophomore four-star Stephon Wright. The D-line allowed the fifth-fewest points and yards in the Pac-12. They were great at containing the run, only allowing an average 125.1 yards a game for third-best in the Pac-12. However, while not ranking too out of the margins, it did show plenty of underbelly. 

ASU not being able to break down the pocket especially allowed the passing game to make big plays averaging 268.2 yards a game. It will be a waiting game to see if the additions in this year's recruiting period will give improvement to the team. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: Arizona State's Top 25 Absence Fair to Question, but Reveals Concerns

Arizona State outside of the top 25 in AP pre-season poll

Evan Desai

ASU Football: AllTrojans Reporter Joins AllSunDevils to Discuss USC and the Pandemic

A look around the Pac-12 and what's going on at USC

Sande Charles

ASU Football: The Redemption of Jack Jones

How Arizona State's Jack Jones was able to turn it all around.

Millard Thomas

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Arizona State Target Cameron Ball Has ASU in his top 5

ASU DL target out of Georgia Cameron Ball has the Devils in his top 5 schools.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: PFF Points Out Flaws in Daniels’ Accuracy, but Disrespects QB with Ranking Outside Top 60

Arizona State's QB Jayden Daniels deserves better than PFF's ranking

Evan Desai

ASU Football: Eno Benjamin- ASU Prepared Him Well for the NFL

Former Arizona State Sun Devil Eno Benjamin credits the ASU staff for being NFL ready

alexweiner

ASU Basketball: Holland Woods Eligible to Return

The NCAA granted transfer Holland Woods immediate eligibility at Arizona State

AustinGrad

ASU Football: Eno Benjamin Sees Similarities with Jayden Daniels and Kyler Murray

Former Arizona State Sun Devil Eno Benjamin compares working with his two quarterbacks.

alexweiner

ASU Football: AllSunDevils Breaks Down Former Devil Brandon Aiyuk for All49ers Grant Cohn

Five things former Devil Brandon Aiyuk brings to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Marvin Lewis on Fall Football Cancelations

AllSunDevils caught up with Arizona State's Marvin Lewis to chat about the fall season that was canceled.

Donnie Druin