ASU Football: Former Devils Currently in the NFL

From Glenn Johnson to Eno Benjamin, Arizona State has been pumping out NFL talent for over half a century. The NFL 2020 season begins Thursday, and Arizona State will be well represented going into the season. Here are the rostered devils to look out for this season:

Brandon Aiyuk - The 49er's 2020 first-round pick is dealing with some hamstring issues and didn't practice on Wednesday. He is still TBD on whether he'll play on Sunday. Aiyuk will hope to make the most of the opportunities given when QB Jimmy Garapallo isn't going to TE George Kittle or WR1 Deebo Samuel (when healthy). Aiyuk will be able to say a socially distant hello to his former teammate...

Eno Benjamin - Taken in the 7th round by the Arizona Cardinals this past April, Benjamin made the 53-man roster by taking the final running back spot. His opportunities will be few to start the season, but as a Sun Devil, Benjamin is coming off of back-to-back 1,000 yard campaigns.

Jamil Douglas - Douglas is set to begin his third year with the Tennessee Titans, and while only starting in 4 games in 2019, he appeared in 15 and made appearances in all three playoff games at the O-line.

Zane Gonzalez - The kicker is now in his third year with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2019 Gonzalez ranked top 10 in field goal percentage, extra point percentage, and 4th in points at 127.

Lawrence Guy - The veteran defensive end is beginning his 4th year with an anything but certain New England Patriots team and his ninth career year.

N'Keal'Keal Harry - Harry, the New England Patriot, is probably the most valuable player to his team's overall success out of any Sun Devil this year. With Tom Brady in Tampa and Julian Edelman limited with a knee injury, the new QB Cam Newton will be looking to Harry for consistent yardage. The second-year wide receiver had a rough rookie season due to injury and looks to bounce back in 2020.

Renell Wren - The Bengal's defensive lineman is out with a quad injury to start the season.

Six former Devils, while not making week one rosters did land on practice squads, they are:

Quinn Bailey - Offensive lineman, Denver Broncos

Cohl Cabral - Offensive lineman, Los Angeles Rams

D.J. Foster - Running back, Arizona Cardinals

Tommy Hudson - Tight End, Tennessee Titans

Kareen Orr - Cornerback, Tennessee Titans

Bryce Perkins - Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams

They still have the opportunity to make the game-day rosters because the new CBA, teams can protect four players a week from signing to another team and can call up two players a week from practice squads to play.

Finally, two players are without teams completely to start the season.

Kalen Ballage - he was let go of by the Dolphins after a trade fell through with the Jets.

Damarious Randall - him being let go by the Raiders was..odd