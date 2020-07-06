Meet The Newest Member of the AllSunDevils Team. Forks Up

I have to admit, Sun Devil athletics do not run in my blood.

I’m a Pennsylvania boy that was relocated to Arizona in the middle of my junior year of high school. I dreamed of playing in the NFL, but something told me a miracle growth spurt wasn’t saving this 5’9” benchwarmer.

I told myself if I couldn’t play football at the next level, I wanted to write about it.

Through a journey that featured more ups and downs then I would’ve preferred, I now (virtually) stand before Arizona State fans who entrust a giant such as Sports Illustrated to give nothing short of the best ASU coverage on this planet.

Sun Devil athletics do not run in my blood, but it does in yours. Often times you may have to worry about the creator of the content injecting bias into their work. This won’t be the case when it comes to my coverage. I have no rooting interest or personal investment in the team’s performance. Arizona State winning every game will make things much smoother in all facets, but I won’t be afraid to call a spade a spade.

That’s why I’m taking our coverage personal. Head of AllSunDevils Sande Charles took a chance on me, and it’s my mission to make sure she made the right decision. I’m incredibly excited to showcase what we as a team can do, from gameday coverage to all the small details you desire in between.

Please allow me to introduce myself: My name is Donnie Druin. Aside from Sun Devil football coverage, I’m also a staff writer for SI’s Pittsburgh Steelers page AllSteelers and a fantasy football contributor for FantasyPros.com. I religiously follow all sports, to the point where I annoy my fiancé to no ends as she involuntarily listens to my opinions. I’m also a big fan of video games, hip hop and eating cosmic brownies when I shouldn’t.

I share all this information with you so when you see an article, tweet or any other form of media from myself or AllSunDevils, you can put a face to it. I want our followers/readers to feel comfortable with us to the point where regular conversations ensue on our community page.

Sun Devil athletics do not run in my blood, but I understand the importance of putting the forks up. I understand what a hero like Pat Tillman means to not only ASU, but Arizona and the other 49 states. I know the weight of the territorial cup and the significance of beating that team down south. I also know that Herm Edwards has this football program trending in the right direction, and I hope to be here every step of the way for our readers.

If you’re reading this, I strongly encourage you to hit that awesome follow button on the top of this page to be a part of the community. If you’re really up for the challenge, follow us on Twitter @AllSunDevils. I really hope football is able to happen this season. Yet regardless if Sun Devil stadium is packed or empty, AllSunDevils will be here to keep you informed every step of the way.

It’s very nice to meet you all, and I look forward to an infinite amount of discussion about Arizona State athletics.

Forks up.

-Donnie Druin