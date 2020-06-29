Arizona State football continued to build that fence around the state of Arizona with their latest offer to 2021 Queen Creek offensive tackle, Isaia Glass. The bloodline to Arizona State runs in the Glass family. Isaia’s dad, Paul Glass, played for ASU from 1998 to 2002. The Arizona native has offers from schools like Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State, Colorado, Indiana and now can add Arizona State to that mix.

According to 247Sports, it was ASU football’s graduate assistant Adam Breneman that broke the news to the local prospect and that Glass admits that he is in “no rush” to make a commitment.

Glass is ranked as the number 113 prospect at his position in the 2021 class and for the state of Arizona he is the number 17 recruit, according to 247Sports Composite.

I spoke with recruiting analyst for ArizonaVarsity.com, Cody Cameron, on Glass and here is what he had to say,

“Isaia Glass is a phenomenal three-sport athlete at Queen Creek High School. His athleticism is matched with a 6’5 frame and quick first step off the snap of the ball. Last season was Glass’ first as an offensive lineman, and when you turn on the tape, you could just see him getting progressively better every single week. Glass really started to develop some nastiness in his game towards the end of the season come playoff time. That style of play, plus an off-season where Glass has reportedly packed on 15 pounds of muscle, will help Glass become one of the top Offensive tackle prospects in the state of Arizona. This would be a HUGE get for Arizona State."