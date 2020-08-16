ASU Football: Recruit List Roundup During a Bleak Week

Arizona State football did not get the most auspicious news week as the Pac-12 announced there will be no football this fall.

For disappointed fans, perhaps it can help to look at some promise in recruiting. ASU has not received a commitment since Isaiah Johnson on Aug. 3, but it landed on the top lists of multiple prospects this week.

Jeffrey Bassa

Jeffrey Bassa is a 2021 athlete who included ASU on his top-five list on Thursday, along with Oregon, Baylor, Louisville, Oklahoma State and his local school Utah.

On his Hudl, Bassa describes himself as a wide receiver and outside linebacker, although 247Sports has him listed as a safety. That seems to make more sense given he’s just over 200 pounds.

On defense, he was everywhere as a junior at Kearns High School in Salt Lake City with 53 tackles in 12 games. He intercepted two passes, batted down five others and blocked three field goals.

247Sports marks him as a three-star recruit and has no prediction on where he’ll end up.

Ken Talley

On Saturday night, consensus 2022 four-star defensive end Ken Talley added ASU to his top-seven list with Penn State, Michigan and Texas A & M. As an incoming junior, Talley already has good size at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, and his speed allows him to set the edge and beat his blockers.

Last season, he had five sacks and eight tackles for loss in 11 games. According to multiple sites, the Philadelphia, PA product will announce his commitment on Sept. 8.

Keon Wylie

On Saturday, ASU landed on the top-16 of fellow 2022 Philadelphia defensive end Keon Wylie.

Wylie picked up 10 sacks in 13 games as a sophomore last fall and returned a fumble for a touchdown. At 6-foot-3, 204 pounds, he has some bulking up to do before he reaches the next level, so that will be something to monitor over his last two years of high school.

247Sports has him at three stars.

ASU is the only Pac-12 school on his list with other big names being Michigan, Texas A & M, Penn State and Oklahoma.

Stephon Johnson

On Wednesday, ASU made the “first five” of 2022 receiver Stephon “Boogie” Johnson, who caught 33 balls for 469 yards in nine games as a sophomore. The Lancaster High School (Texas) wide-out has a three-star mark from 247Sports and his list included Houston, Mississippi, Arkansa and Kansas.