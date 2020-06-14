Arizona State Football Returns to Campus This Week with a Corona Virus Plan in Place

Sun Devil football returns to workouts on Monday June 15th. The first phase of allowing athletes back to workout will look a little different.

The plan right now is to allow 27 football players to begin voluntary workouts. The 27 will then be broken down into groups of nine. One of the 27 players that will be allowed back to workout is quarterback Jayden Daniels. Each athlete will have to be cleared following physicals which also includes corona virus testing. There will be a quarantine protocol for those athletes returning back to Tempe domestically and internationally. For the domestic travelers they will have to be quarantined for 7 days and the international travelers will be in a 14 day quarantine. Not only will the athletes be tested, but also a mask is required while inside school facilities and also during workouts.

ASU’s VP of Athletics, Ray Anderson on a zoom call with the media said, “ The Pac-12 and our institutions will do what we believe is in the best interest of our health and safety of our athletes. If another conference decides to go ahead and play at all costs, that would be on them. We will play as our medical and health experts and the fluidity of the situation dictates. We all want to play football. It’s important to us financially, everyone knows that. But we aren’t going to play football in the Pac-12 and certainly not at ASU at any cost. We will make our own determination with our conference and institution by institution.”

Also on the zoom call was deputy athletic director Jean Boyd, ASU health services associate vice president, Aaron Krasnow and ASU sports medicine section chief, Shanyn Lancaster.

The health professionals on the call addressed the amount of tests that they have and assured everyone they “have plenty” of tests and ASU researchers are also in the process of developing a saliva corona test.

With a plan in place and most parents on board with it, ASU expects to have the full football squad on campus by the end of June.