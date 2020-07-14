Arizona State's Jayden Daniels Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Arizona States QB1, Jayden Daniels was named to Davey O'Brien Award watch list earlier today. The Davey O'Brien Award is rewarded each year to the nation's best college quarterback. It is the oldest and most prestigious award that can be given out nationally to a quarterback.

Daniels made quite the impact in his freshman season and looks to build off that in his sophomore year. He was the first true freshman quarterback in program history to start the first game of the season. Some of his achievements through the year include being named to ESPN's Freshman All-American after he threw for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions for 2019. The Sun Devils QB1 was able to help the Devils earn eight wins on the season, some of which include wins against top-ranked teams like No. 6 Oregon, No. 15 Cal, and No.18 Michigan State. Not only did Daniels dominate in his freshman year, but he also was able to tie past quarterbacks like Andrew Walter and Rudy Carpenter with his five 300 plus yards performances for the most in a single season in ASU History according to ASU athletics. Rounding out the accolades he was was also Pac-12 Honorable Mention Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

The list of players is compiled by the Davey O'Brien Selection Committee and is based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2020 season.

The sophomore rising star looks to take a giant leap forward this season under the guidance of new Offensive Coordinator Zak Hill and, of course, Herm Edwards.

The final watch list of semifinals will be named on Tuesday, November 10th. From there, the Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later on Tuesday, November 10th. The main, live event will be held Thursday, December 10th, on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards.