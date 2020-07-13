Arizona State football’s newest offer derives from Camden Fairview High school in Camden, Arkansas. Three-star offensive tackle Timothy Dawn Jr (@TimDawn58 on Twitter) was officially offered on Friday from ASU’s recruiting staff, marking the third offer for Dawn heading into his junior season. Dawn also has offers from Kansas and LA Tech with interest from Arkansas and Auburn, per 247 Sports.

Dawn presents himself as your typical teenager, as he enjoys spending time with his friends and playing video games when not playing/training for football season.

Dawn, standing at 6-5 and 280 lbs, wasn’t always in the mold of a true offensive tackle. Dawn said he played his freshman season at 180 lbs before eventually bulking up big-time. “Protein, lots of protein” Dawn said as to what attributed to his growth.

When it comes to his Arizona State football knowledge, that’s also growing with the program’s recent offer. Dawn says he recognized recent first-round picks Brandon Aiyuk and N’Keal Harry as ASU alumni, but still has work to do in terms of understanding what Tempe could bring to a player such as himself.

“I really just started getting to know them like every other college, I’d say around January is when I started studying and looking at all the colleges. I wouldn’t really say I knew them (ASU) too well. I knew who they are, I just didn’t know the program extremely well.”

The Sun Devils will look to change that in the coming years as Dawn progresses on the field. Dawn says ASU was interested dating back a couple of months with a handful of coaches following him on Twitter throughout the process.

“I wasn’t expecting an offer right away,” said Dawn. “I could tell they really liked me by the way they explained my game, they liked it.”

Head coach Herm Edwards is heading into his third season at the helm of Sun Devil football and looks to continue ASU’s upward trajectory heading into 2020. Dawn says he spoke with Edwards and enjoyed his conversation.

“It was awesome,” said Dawn when speaking on his conversation with Edwards. “He mainly talked about me staying healthy and how fun the game of football is in Arizona and how good the weather is.”

Dawn said after speaking with Edwards is when he truly understood how big of a figure Edwards was in the football world, partly due to Dawn’s father asking him “Do you not know who that is?” prior to enlightening his son.

What Dawn does know is the long road for an athlete leading up to committing to a school. Heading into his junior season, Dawn says he’s focusing on becoming a better offensive tackle in any way he can, acknowledging there’s a lot of time left in his recruitment before a decision is made.

“My goal is to get more dominant in the run game,” said Dawn when asked about his goals on the field. “I also want to get more physical and aggressive. My pass protection is mainly the best part of my game.” Dawn says he tries to model himself after Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, citing his ability to stay humble off the field but excel in a tenacious way on the field.

With two years left at the high school level, Dawn’s simply excited to play more football.

“Just wait for the junior year highlight tape, I wasn’t even as strong (last season)… My junior season is going to be something special for sure.”

If Arizona State has its way, Sun Devil faithful will eventually be able to see Dawn’s progress in their own backyard.