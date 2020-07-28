ASU Football: Former Sun Devils Eno Benjamin, Brandon Aiyuk, Amongst Others Embark on their First NFL Training Camps this Week.

Two former Arizona State Sun Devils are set to begin their first NFL training camps this week on Tuesday as the league begins final preparations for the upcoming season.

San Francisco 49ers receiver and first-round selection Brandon Aiyuk arrives to a 49ers squad hungry for a Lombardi trophy after falling just minutes short a season ago. After losing receivers such as Marquise Goodwin/Emmanuel Sanders and fellow receiver Deebo Samuel set to miss time with a broken foot, many believe Aiyuk has what it takes to compete right away and establish himself as the team’s leading receiver in a depth chart that remains relatively young and inexperienced.

However, much of Aiyuk’s impact will come in the form of him learning/understanding offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan’s playbook, a daunting task for any rookie that is already hindered by lack of practice and repetitions thanks to COVID-19 restrictions.

Aiyuk will have all the opportunity to make an immediate impact, yet his ability to take advantage of snaps early in the season may dictate his usage once San Francisco returns to full strength in the pass-catching department.

Whereas Aiyuk will be given all the opportunity to prove himself, former Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin may find looks hard to come by in 2020. The seventh-round pick gets to stay in Arizona after being selected by a Cardinals team that already has a lead back in Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds as a key back-up. That’s not to say Benjamin won’t see much playing time, as the Cardinals used their third running back on nearly 20% of snaps last season per Pro Football Reference.

Benjamin’s true value may come following the 2020 season, with Drake seeking a respectable payday after his contract expires in the upcoming offseason. Should Benjamin impress in his rookie season, Arizona may feel confident in letting Drake walk in favor of the former Sun Devils’ talents.

Aiyuk and Benjamin are not the only Sun Devils set to make their first appearance in training camps across the league, as undrafted free agents such as Tommy Hudson (Titans), Khaylan Kearse-Thomas (Titans), Kobe Williams (Jaguars), Cohl Cabral (Rams) and Kyle Williams (Titans) are set to make their NFL training camp debuts as well.