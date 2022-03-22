Arizona State Gains Commitment of 2022 WR Cooper Wallace

Following National Signing Day, recruiting trails across the country cooled off considerably for the 2022 class.

However, late Monday evening Arizona State added another body to the incoming class after receiver Cooper Wallace (Simi Valley, Calif.) announced he was committing to the Sun Devils. He will attend ASU on an academic scholarship.

Cooper is a three-star receiver in 247 Sports' rating system and was initially offered by Arizona State on Dec. 2.

Wallace (6-foot, 180 pounds) brings the first receiver help in either of Arizona State's 2022 class or group of incoming players from the transfer portal. He also held offers from the University of San Diego and the University of Tennessee at Martin.

"I don’t mean to sound like everyone else, but it really was amazing," Wallace told All Sun Devils when asked how the recruiting process was handled by ASU.

"Coach (Bobby) Wade and Coach (Trey) Anderson made it really easy to choose during the recruiting process. I visited this past week for the first time in a couple years and it really sealed the deal for me. Everything I needed was in Tempe. It feels like home!"

When it came to naming his favorite receivers, a handful of Sun Devils made the cut from previous years.

"The biggest strengths to my game have to be my awareness on the field, my speed, and my route-running ability for sure," Wallace said.

"I was a big fan of Brandon Aiyuk and N'Keal Harry a few years back when they were playing here in Tempe. I got to watch Ricky Pearsall practice this past Saturday and I really admire his game. I see myself being in a similar position to him; hopefully pretty soon."

Wallace's senior season highlights (available here) consistently show him blowing past defensive backs and finding himself in open space while making the occasional contested catch when needed.

For Wallace, running out of the tunnel at Sun Devil Stadium is a dream.

"It means everything (to play at Arizona State)," he said. "I know the Sun Devil fans bring that energy every Saturday and I can’t wait to be a part of something great."

