Arizona State Gains Player, Loses Another in Transfer Portal on Monday

It was an eventful day for Arizona State in the transfer portal, losing one of its own while also gaining a transfer to add to the roster in 2022.

Since playing their final game against the Arizona Wildcats, the Arizona State Sun Devils have found themselves awfully busy off the field.

Whether it be the handful of players that announced their decision to skip Arizona State's bowl game, the explosive amount of offers made to recruits on the road or the action seen in the transfer portal, the Sun Devils have been quite busy in their efforts moving forward.

On Monday, the transfer portal was a bit more active than usual for Arizona State, as one player from the program departed while another was welcomed as the newest addition to the Sun Devils.

Defensive end Jordan Banks announced his decision via social media to transfer from Arizona State.

Banks, an original linebacker commit from ASU's 2020 class, was moved to defensive end this season. Banks played in only three games in 2021, accumulating no years played thanks to his redshirt status in both seasons spent in Tempe.

Banks, a highly regarded recruit in his class as an outside linebacker, had 20 offers from schools such as Oklahoma, USC, Alabama and others before he decided to commit to the Sun Devils .

Just hours later, Mississippi State's Rodney Groce Jr. announced his decision to transfer to Arizona State.

Groce is a 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker from the 2020 recruiting class who initially committed to Mississippi State after holding over 27 offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Groce, who flipped his commitment from Nebraska before settling with the Bulldogs in 2020, commited to the Sun Devils after taking an official visit last weekend. Groce entered the transfer portal on Nov. 2.

Groce arrives to Arizona State with four years of eligibility after playing in only four games for Mississippi State this season, and looks to provide depth with the Sun Devils set to lose a handful of senior starters at linebacker.