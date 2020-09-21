ASU Golf: Recap Devils in the U.S. Open

The 120th U.S. Open took place last weekend in Mamaroneck, NY, and by the athletes there, you would have thought it was Tempe with seven golfers representing Arizona State University. While it was Southern Methodist University product Bryson DeChambeau, who walked away with the purse, and the only score under par, ASU fared well in a very challenging tournament.

Phil Mickelson +13

Unfortunately for Mickelson, the calves could only do so much as he really struggled Thursday (+9) and just struggled on Friday (+4). The back nine was a big hurting point for everyone competing, but you’ll see holes 13-17 were quite the hammer for the Sun Devils. Mickelson went five over on Thursday from those five holes, including a double-bogey on 14.

Chez Reavie +11

Reavie had almost identical days on the scorecard with five over on Thursday and six over on Friday. However, on Friday, Reavie struggled to regain footing after shooting a triple bogey on the second hole and a double on the eighth.

Matt Jones +10

Much like Reavie, Jones had back-to-back rough days of play. Jones went six over par on Thursday in part to four bogeys, two double bogeys, and two birdies. On Friday, Jones played even up until the 15th hole where he hit for a bogey followed by a double bogey and then another bogey on 17 and finished four over because of that.

Chun-An “Kevin” Yu +10

Kevin, a senior at ASU, came into the game for his third and final appearance as an amateur golfer. He had a fantastic Thursday going into the front nine three over par before hitting a birdie on the fourth hole and an eagle on the sixth hole. Friday did not go nearly as well. Kevin was playing well until, you guessed it, the 13th hole, which began a run of double bogey, bogey, bogey, triple bogey, and bogey to put him 10 over on the day and tournament. He pared the final hole. Expect more of Thursday type of play from Kevin and the Sun Devils when college golf resumes.

Chan Kim +7

Kim had a very parallel; you could say less extreme, Thursday, and Friday as Kevin, shooting just one over par on Thursday to have a difficult Friday that resulted in going six over par. Kim played only one stroke shy of making the cut.

Jon Rahm +10

Rahm made sure to impress Thursday when playing with Paul Casey and Mickelson and shot one under. A five bogey Friday somehow resulted in a +2 finish and prime position to make a run. However, Saturday did not go Rahm’s way. He hit seven bogeys and one birdie for six over par on the day. Sunday was better with a three-over-par finish. Overall, Rahm finished tied for 23 in the tournament.

Paul Casey +8

Casey was working uphill from Thursday after finishing six over on day one. On Friday, he finished even with a couple of bogeys and birdies. Thursday was Casey’s day; after hitting four over par on the front nine, he went into another gear and hit for four straight birdies on the back nine and had 5 overall to finish one-under-par. Casey was one over par on Sunday before double bogeying on 18 to finish three over on the day and eight over in the Open, good for 17th place.