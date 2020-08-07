AllSunDevils
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
News

ASU Football: Herm Edwards and ASU on Diversity in Football

Sande Charles

Earlier this week, NFL.com reported that Maryland head coach Michael Locksley formed a group for minority football coaches. The group was primarily constructed out of being "disappointed and frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football." The nonprofit named National Coalition of Minority Coaches include:

  • Ozzie Newsome, Hall of Famer on college and pro levels, first Black general manager in the NFL, overseer of two Super Bowl winners in Baltimore.
  • Nick Saban, University of Alabama head coach and six-time national champion.
  • Bill Polian, Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager whose teams participated in five Super Bowls, winning one.
  • Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, two-time Super Bowl participant and XLIII winner.
  • Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP quarterback and Washington Football Team executive.
  • Oliver "Buddy" Pough, South Carolina State head coach.
  • Willie Jeffries, first Black head coach in Division I football at Wichita State.
  • Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins general manager.
  • Debbie Yow, retired basketball coach and pioneering college administrator.
  • Rick Smith, former Houston Texans general manager.
  • Desiree Reed-Francois, UNLV athletic director and first Hispanic female and woman of color to be AD at an FBS school.

The nonprofit will help find and mold coaches of color male or female for an upward career. Not only will they help support these coaches, but they will build a pool of candidates for positions as well, which will be vetted by a board of directors that includes some of the most respected and influential names in sports according to NFL.com.

In the NFL, there are only three black head coaches, and in college, there are 14 black head coaches among the 130.

Arizona State has six minority coaches, which includes head coach, Herm Edwards. Edwards on the Speak of the Devils podcast back in February had this to say about hiring minorities,

"Let's look at the diversity in college if you really want to call it like it is? How many head coaches are in college and power five schools that are men of color? 130s the number? How many? Colleges need to look at themselves.."

The third-year head coach went to explain why it's essential to diversify the staff in a locker room,

"If you look at our program. I think our program is pretty diverse. Is it done on purpose? No. But there is a conscious effort to make sure you hire candidates that are qualified at all positions then make the right decision. If you look at our staff, I would say we are headed in the right direction. And maybe this can be a model for other colleges…

You have to do your due diligence and understand the players in the room, the players in the room, a lot of them look like me. Whether you like it or not. If you can't relate to those guys … you're probably never going to get the best out of them."

Coach Edwards was vocal about all of this before the pandemic hit, before the George Floyd protests and all the things 2020 has seen so far. Edwards gets it. During the riots and the protests, ASU came together and formed the "WE 22" movement.

There are 22 coaches and administrators that together are fighting for change and spreading it across their school. They are committed to helping their student-athletes rise to the occasion on and off the field. In a tweet posted by Associate Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator, Antonio Pierce he and 21 others are committed to,

"We are black men who have the responsibility of serving student-athletes at Arizona State University, a Power 5 conference institution. The largest in the country, were also fathers, sons and husbands who are angered and frustrated with the repeated cycle of national disregard for black life. Our department is home to many young black lives who represent our university in their sport, but who are also developing their mind, spirit and identity and promise as coming of age leaders who will influence their future families in an uncertain America. We are concerned. With this is a preamble. WE 22 collectively share our thoughts in the moment."

While Locksley's plan is to help highlight minority coaches and create a "pipeline" for them, the "WE 22" movement at ASU is meant to help and support their black athletes better. Maybe, just maybe the two will collide one day, and a "WE 22" member will become a coach in college or the NFL thanks to the National Coalition of Minority Coaches. The motions are set, the foundation has been poured, now the building begins.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Basketball: Arizona State Men's Hoops is Back on Track

Arizona State's Bobby Hurley has a lot of weapons this year to make a deep run for the Pac-12 title.

Donnie Druin

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Former Sun Devil Eno Benjamin Signs Rookie Contract

Former Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin is one step closer to his NFL dream

Sande Charles

ASU Basketball: Bobby Hurley has High Hopes for Taller, Stronger Jalen Graham

Arizona State Sophomore Jalen Graham impressing coach Bobby Hurley early on

alexweiner

by

Sande Charles

ASU Basketball: Senior Remy Martin Will be Returning to ASU and AllSunDevils Round Table Discusses

Fan favorite and Arizona State's Leading Scorer Remy Martin is Back

alexweiner

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Arizona State Adds Top-Tier 2021 Cornerback Isaiah Johnson

Arizona State football lands 4-Star Isaiah Johnson late Monday night

alexweiner

by

John Garcia Jr.

ASU Football: Sun Devils Have Landed in the Top 25 with the 2021 Recruiting Class

Arizona State sits ranked 24th according to 247Sports with their 2021 recruiting class.

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: Arizona Varsity's Chilly Takes Us Through Some In-State Athletes Arizona State Should Have on Their Radar

Recruiting in your backyard can be tough, but here are some names Arizona State should be all in on.

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: The Arizona State Sun Devils Land Their 2nd In-State Commitment for the Class of 2021

Arizona State football lands Boulder Creek's John Ferlmann

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: Pac-12 Players #WeAreUnited Movement Includes ASU Lineman Cody Shear

Pac-12 players including Arizona State lineman Cody Shear part of the #WeAreUnitedMovement

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: Five Takeaways from Pac-12 Schedule and Protocols Reveal

Here are 5 takeaways from Arizona State football and the Pac-12's schedule release

alexweiner

by

Sande Charles