Could Herm Edwards and the Arizona State football team be THE sleeping giant this year?? According to 247Sports’ Josh Pete, they are. So let’s take a look at this. Coach Edwards has made sure to surround himself with the best coaches that have some sort of NFL experience. This alone has helped night and day with recruiting. Of all the recruits that I have talked to in the last two weeks, all of them mention the NFL caliber staff and that back to back years ASU has had a first round pick taken in the NFL. So the proof is in the pudding with regards to getting guys into the NFL. Edwards and ASU is that bridge to their dream, but what about a Pac-12 Championship and even better, a National Championship? Can the Sun Devils pull that off?

Well, last year the Devils look another step forward going 8-5 overall and winning their bowl game. Coach Edwards has been open about how he wants this offense to be built and that is around sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels has a new offensive coordinate in Zak Hill replacing Rob Likens who is now at Miami as the receivers coach.

Last season, Daniels being a freshmen completed 193 of 310 passes for 2,748 yards and 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions in 11 games. Daniels was also able to get it done with his own legs with 113 carries for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

There has been questions about the offensive line and if they can keep their QB1 upright and create gaps for the running game. It’s one of the glaring issues from last season that needs to be improved upon this season. If the Sun Devils can protect Daniels long enough for him to get his job done, the sky is the limit and the Sun Devils could control the Pac-12 South and maybe, just maybe the Pac-12 Conference.