Herm Edwards Trends on Twitter; Fans React to Arizona State's Third Loss

The bye week may have lasted longer than some anticipated.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have now lost back-to-back games following their 34-21 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The loss is especially disheartening since Arizona State had extra time to prepare for a Washington State team not even two weeks removed from the loss of their head coach and four assistants.

The Sun Devils turned the ball over five times for the first time in over a decade (2010 against Oregon), and have allowed back-to-back games with 34 or more points scored defensively. Two of those turnovers came on the first three offensive plays by ASU.

Responsibility for the loss is shared across the team, from head coach Herm Edwards (who didn't appear to have his players ready coming out of the bye) to quarterback Jayden Daniels (who threw his fifth interception of the season) and everybody in between Saturday.

The Sun Devils were outplayed from the first whistle, quickly finding themselves in a 28-0 deficit in the first half and effectively taking themselves out of the game from the start. WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura appeared to pass the ball at will, picking apart Arizona State's usually stout pass defense.

The Cougars rushing attack out-gained ASU by 166-131, a rare occurrence for a Sun Devils team that excels at rushing the football. However, without running back Rachaad White in action, the Sun Devils lacked the explosive ability to beat defenders to the corners with speed out of the backfield.

All in all, it was a lackluster performance from an Arizona State team that simply could not afford one, needing to win all five remaining games to have the best possible shot of reaching the Pac-12 title game.

Sun Devil fans, obviously and rightly infuriated, sounded off following the loss:

Reactions to Herm Edwards, Arizona State's Loss to Washington State

The Sun Devils honored the 1996 Rose Bowl team at halftime, in case that was lost in the chaotic mess of this game.

As if things weren't already tough enough, the team drew comparisons to Arizona after the officials working the game consistently referred to Arizona State as Arizona.

Arizona State returns to action next week at Sun Devil Stadium against USC. Hopefully, social media will have better things to say.