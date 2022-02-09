Arizona State Hires Andy Vaughn as Associate AD for Football Player Personnel and Recruiting

ASU sees a fresh face at the helm of their recruiting efforts in former Miami Hurricane Andy Vaughn.

The following is from a press release distributed by Arizona State University

"Sun Devil Football has added veteran college football recruiting expert Andy Vaughn as the Associate Athletics Director for Football Player Personnel and Recruiting, Deputy Athletics Director and Football GM Jean Boyd announced Monday.

"Vaughn joins Arizona State after most recently serving as the Director of Player Personnel at the University of Miami. Vaughn joined the Hurricanes in March of 2019 and immediately hit the ground running, helping Miami build one of the most talented rosters in the country.

"'My family and I are excited to head back to the state of Arizona to be part of one of the Pac-12's top-tier universities and athletic programs,' Vaughn remarked. 'I appreciate Coach Edwards, Ray Anderson and Jean Boyd for the opportunity to join the Arizona State Football program.'

"'Andy Vaughn stood out in our vetting process while having 20 years of experience in talent identification, evaluation and recruiting experience in college football,' says Boyd. 'Andy is known for his highly detailed and organized methods and he has impeccable references. He's a team player, a hard worker and will elevate our overall recruiting strategy and system.'

"A driving force behind three straight Top-25 recruiting classes with the Hurricanes, Vaughn and his staff earned the signatures of some of the nation's most widely-pursued prospects. The highlight was the 2021 Miami signing class that ranked No. 11 nationally according to 247 Sports, as the Hurricanes landed two five-star and 12 four-star prospects. That included earning the commitment of defensive lineman Leonard Taylor (No. 11 overall prospect) and safety James Williams (No. 15 overall prospect)."

The Sun Devils hope Vaughn can help turn around recent performances on the recruiting trail, where Arizona State has strongly struggled in the previous two seasons.

Currently, ASU ranks last in 247 Sports' recruiting ranks for the upcoming 2022 recruiting cycle. Vaughn hopes to make an impact sooner rather than later, especially with all eyes on the Sun Devils and their ongoing investigation.