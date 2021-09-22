Arizona State Hosts Colorado as 14-Point Favorites

The Sun Devils will be two-touchdown favorites when the Colorado Buffaloes come to town.

Despite dropping their first game of the season in a 27-17 road loss to BYU, the Arizona State Sun Devils return to the friendly walls of Sun Devil Stadium hoping to bounce back against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Oddsmakers believe there's a good chance of that happening.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Sun Devils are 14-point favorites over Colorado heading into Saturday night's matchup. Arizona State looks to avoid back-to-back losses in calendar weeks since the 2019 season.

Even without Chip Trayanum and D.J. Taylor, Arizona State pulled to within just a few points of the Cougars late in the third quarter prior to flaming out in Provo.

Now, Arizona State looks to rebound in a major way against a Colorado team that makes the trip to Tempe following a 30-0 loss to Minnesota.

The Buffaloes recently set a new Pac-12 record for going 20 consecutive possessions without a score, gaining just 63 yards of offense against the Golden Gophers. Colorado also allowed 277 rushing yards, a figure the Sun Devils are sure to lick their chops at considering their natural abilities to control games on the ground.

As an offense, the Buffaloes are averaging only 235 yards per game, ranking dead last in the Pac-12. CU's 14 points averaged per game also ranks in the cellar of the conference.

If you're also curious, the over/under set for the game currently sits at 44.5.

Arizona State-Colorado will begin at 7:30 pm Arizona time.