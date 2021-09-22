September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballWomen SportsSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Arizona State Hosts Colorado as 14-Point Favorites

The Sun Devils will be two-touchdown favorites when the Colorado Buffaloes come to town.
Author:

Despite dropping their first game of the season in a 27-17 road loss to BYU, the Arizona State Sun Devils return to the friendly walls of Sun Devil Stadium hoping to bounce back against the Colorado Buffaloes. 

Oddsmakers believe there's a good chance of that happening. 

According to SI Sportsbook, the Sun Devils are 14-point favorites over Colorado heading into Saturday night's matchup. Arizona State looks to avoid back-to-back losses in calendar weeks since the 2019 season. 

Even without Chip Trayanum and D.J. Taylor, Arizona State pulled to within just a few points of the Cougars late in the third quarter prior to flaming out in Provo. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Now, Arizona State looks to rebound in a major way against a Colorado team that makes the trip to Tempe following a 30-0 loss to Minnesota. 

The Buffaloes recently set a new Pac-12 record for going 20 consecutive possessions without a score, gaining just 63 yards of offense against the Golden Gophers. Colorado also allowed 277 rushing yards, a figure the Sun Devils are sure to lick their chops at considering their natural abilities to control games on the ground. 

As an offense, the Buffaloes are averaging only 235 yards per game, ranking dead last in the Pac-12. CU's 14 points averaged per game also ranks in the cellar of the conference. 

If you're also curious, the over/under set for the game currently sits at 44.5. 

Arizona State-Colorado will begin at 7:30 pm Arizona time.

Tyler Johnson
Football

Arizona State Hosts Colorado as 14-Point Favorites

lawrence guy
Football

Former Sun Devils DL Lawrence Guy Speaks About Being Vegan

Trophies
Football

New Pac-12 Bowl Projections Released

Edwards
Football

Arizona State Prepares for Conference Play Against Colorado

Zane Gonzalez
Football

Next Level: Sun Devils in NFL Week 2 Recap

Pac-12
Football

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Ducks are Sole Undefeated Team Left in Conference

Pat Tillman Yellow Helmet
Football

ASU Defensive End Travez Moore Out for Season

ASU
Football

Pac-12 South is Still Very Much in Reach for Arizona State