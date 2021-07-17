Arizona State Impact Freshman: Ezra Dotson-Oyetade

One of the highest ranked interior offensive lineman in 2021 hopes to pave his path sooner rather than later.

The Arizona State Sun Devils head into the 2021 season with plenty of seasoning on their plate. No longer are they the team with a handful of exciting but inexperienced players, as the Sun Devils welcome back 15 of their 22 starters from last season.

Impact players are easy to spot for this team; no microscope is needed for further inspection. Players such as quarterback Jayden Daniels and defensive lineman Jermayne Lole are two of a handful of prominent players who many expect to handle business for Arizona State this season.

However, there's always a freshman or two that are able to separate themselves from the rest of their peers and make their presence known sooner rather than later. ASU's incoming class should be no different.

The staff of AllSunDevils came together to discuss their picks for which freshmen could have the largest impact for the upcoming season.

This article is the first in our ASU Impact Freshman series, with the staff's unanimous pick debuting:

Ezra Dotson-Oyetade

Position: Center

Height: 6-3

Weight: 285



Diversity always makes for good conversation, right? Upon discussing who our potential picks may be, one thing became abundantly clear: Dotson-Oyetade was going to dominate this evaluation because everybody had selected him. Dotson-Oyetade arrives to Tempe with a lot of hype, and it appears to be genuine. Should Dotson-Oyetade prove himself worthy of being one of the nation's top-ranked prospects at the center position, dividends are certain to pay off sooner rather than later.

Dotson-Oyetade was a multi-sport athlete at Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Tex., and he had offers from nearly 30 schools before committing to Arizona State in August, 2020.

SI All American on Dotson-Oyetade last September:

"There's also center Ezra Dotson-Oyetade, just an impressive pivot player prospect who has the athleticism to execute both; reach blocks and zone concepts and be asked to pull, plus he's nasty at the point."

Dotson-Oyetade's size and his ability to not only move, but move other people in the process, is something highly coveted in nearly every offensive line room in the nation. Dotson-Oyetade may have the best opportunity of any Arizona State player to make their presence felt in their freshman year.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils.