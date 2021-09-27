Arizona State Expected to Gain Important Pieces for UCLA Game

These three players will provide a huge presence for the Sun Devils as they travel to UCLA.

Monday afternoon's are typically when Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards addresses media members in Tempe, discussing the upcoming opponent and any notes on players that are shareable.

Edwards delivered news that could only be described as music to every Sun Devils fan's ears, as he confirmed the likes of defensive back Chase Lucas, running back Chip Trayanum and wide receiver Bryan Thompson "will play" when the team travels to UCLA to take on the Bruins this weekend.

A trip to the Rose Bowl is quite the big game, as the winner of the ASU/UCLA matchup will go at the top of the Pac-12 South standings and have a clearer path to representing the division in the Pac-12 championship game later this year in Las Vegas.

So there's no denying how huge the presence of each player brings, especially considering the opponent and what's at stake.

The presence of Trayanum will be largely welcomed thanks to his ability to (at times literally) push through defensive fronts and pick up tough yards when the Sun Devils need it most. Although backs such as Rachaad White and Daniyel Ngata have fared fine in Trayanum's absence, the re-arrival of Trayanum looks to spark Arizona State's rushing attack.

Trayanum looks to make his first appearance in a game since leaving the season opener vs Southern Utah.

Lucas is also another valuable presence that is returning, as the defensive secondary will only benefit from one of their top corners back into action. Lucas' presence, which was missed against Colorado due to an apparent hit to the helmet late in the BYU game two weeks ago, will be vital across Jack Jones next week.

Thompson, who didn't play at BYU or last week vs Colorado, looks to bolster a Sun Devils receiving corps and passing attack that has still yet to fully establish themselves. Although Ricky Pearsall, Johnny Wilson and LV Bunkley-Shelton all made respective plays last week, Thompson could again throw himself into the mix.

The Sun Devils take on the Bruins next Saturday (October 2) at 7:30 Arizona Time on FS1. Arizona State looks grab a victory in Los Angeles and take full control of the Pac-12 South, and the return of three important pieces may help them do just that.