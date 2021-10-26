Jayden Daniels Named as Official Davey O’Brien Candidate

On Tuesday, the Davey O’Brien Award foundation announced their list of 40 signal- callers to be named to the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2021.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels was named to the list.

Each member of the group is now an official candidate to win the 2021 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

The Davey O'Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981.

In his third season at Arizona State, Daniels has helped lead the Sun Devils to a 5-2 record. Daniels has completed 116 passes for 1,506 yards and six touchdowns while also adding 401 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The next step in the process will be to select the award's 16 semifinalists from the 40 quarterbacks. The semifinalists will be chosen based on voting from the Davey O'Brien National Selection Committee as well as the first round of the Davey O'Brien Fan Vote.



For the second straight year, the fan vote will take place on the award's three social media platforms—Instagram, Twitter and Facebook—and the top five vote-getters on each will receive bonus committee member ballots that will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee.

The first week of fan voting will be from Tuesday, Oct. 26-Sunday, Oct. 31. Week 2 will be from Tuesday, Nov. 2-Sunday, Nov. 7. The 16 semifinalists will then be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 9.