Arizona State's Jayden Daniels Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Daniels picks up his second watch-list nomination for an award prior to the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels was named to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list. Daniels was one of 30 quarterbacks in the country on the list.

The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. Appearing on the preseason watch list is not a requirement for a player to win the award.

Daniels was one of three Pac-12 quarterbacks to be named to the watch list, joining USC's Kedon Slovis and UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

For the second straight year, players honored as weekly Davey O'Brien Great 8 recipients, as well as any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee, will be added to form the official Davey O'Brien Quarterback Class of 2021, which will be announced on Monday, Oct. 25.



Sixteen semifinalists selected from the QB Class of 2021 list will be announced on Monday, Nov. 8. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Monday, Nov. 22). The 2021 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 9, during The College Football Awards Show. Fan voting on social media will again play a role in the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting totals when combined with the national selection committee's ballots.

Daniels scored nine total touchdowns in four games last season, with just one interception during that span. With ASU leading the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game last season, Daniels proved himself to be incredibly efficient in both the rushing and passing attack.

Despite playing in only four games, Daniels proved to be one of the top quarterbacks to track heading into the new season. Daniels now collects his second preseason award watch list nod, previously appearing on the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday.

