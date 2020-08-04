AllSunDevils
ASU Football: Arizona State Adds Top-Tier 2021 Cornerback Isaiah Johnson

alexweiner

Arizona State football’s recruiting roll resumed on Monday night.

Consensus four-star defensive back Isaiah Johnson announced via Twitter that he will become a Sun Devil. He is the third four-star recruit committed to ASU for 2021.

Johnson built an exciting reputation before an ankle injury kept him out for most of his junior year in 2019.

247Sports composite has him slated as the sixth-best cornerback in his class.

He was the top-rated recruit from the state of West Virginia (Bluefield High School) by multiple sites before 247Sports reported that he moved to Southern California. He’ll attend St. Bernard High School this year.

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, according to his Twitter, with a long wingspan, he has the build of a power-five defensive back.

Sports Illustrated’s All-American profile of Johnson is optimistic about his athleticism as well.

“Johnson has very good timed-speed, as he ran a 4.52 40-yard dash time at The Opening Regionals in 2018. He also cocked a 4.25 shuttle time and vertical jumped 38 inches. He shows good balance and quick feet, along with surprising strength and thump at the point of attack as a tackler.”

Johnson said on his Hudl page that he can run a 4.45 40-yard dash.

As for his abilities, SI evaluated that he has strong ball skills and the range to have “elite” safety potential if he ever switches positions.

The profile acknowledges some rawness to his game too, like his footwork and taking false steps from time to time.

But his speed, athleticism and playmaking ability have made him a highly regarded recruit.

ASU did not make Johnson’s top-eight list on June 2 as its offer came later. But schools on his list that ASU beat out include LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia and USC.

His senior season is in the air as California high school football was pushed back to spring and he has the opportunity to enroll early at ASU.

With Johnson’s addition, ASU now has the 24th-highest-rated recruiting class in the nation for 2021 by 247Sports. 

