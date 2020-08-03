AllSunDevils
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
News

ASU Football: Arizona State Sun Devils Land Their 2nd In-State Commitment for the Class of 2021

Donnie Druin

The Arizona State Sun Devils have secured their second in-state commitment for the class of 2021, as Boulder Creek High School long-snapper John Ferlmann announced today that he is committing to the Sun Devils.

Ferlmann, listed at 6-3 and 225 lbs, also held offers from Arizona and the Air Force academy before committing to ASU. While no rankings were available on Rivals or 247 Sports, Ferlmann was ranked as the seventh-best long-snapper in the country on RubioLongSnapping.com, and the top at his position in the state of Arizona.

Ferlmann said he initiated the first contact with the Sun Devils after sending film back and forth “for a few months” before being offered in June.

“I fell in love with ASU because of the professional coaching, the great fan base, and a very young and developing team,” said Ferlmann to AllSunDevils.

“ASU is going to win a Rose Bowl in the next few years, and I want to be a part of that.”

Ferlmann appears to be ASU’s 19th commit for the class of 2021, per 247Sports. Staying home and playing in Tempe is a recruiting tool that Ferlmann held close to his heart, as playing locally takes on a meaning pass the football field for the Boulder Creek product:

“(It means) Everything to me,” said Ferlmann. “I wanted to stay close, so my family, including my disabled brother Michael, could see me play. I’ve also grown to love the Phoenix area and the enthusiastic Sun Devil fans.”

Ferlmann said he is slated to only play at the long-snapper position upon his arrival in Tempe. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: Arizona Varsity's Chilly Takes Us Through Some In-State Athletes Arizona State Should Have on Their Radar

Recruiting in your backyard can be tough, but here are some names Arizona State should be all in on.

Sande Charles

by

TrojanAtHeart

ASU Football: Pac-12 Players #WeAreUnited Movement Includes ASU Lineman Cody Shear

Pac-12 players including Arizona State lineman Cody Shear part of the #WeAreUnitedMovement

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: Five Takeaways from Pac-12 Schedule and Protocols Reveal

Here are 5 takeaways from Arizona State football and the Pac-12's schedule release

alexweiner

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Get to Know ASU Commit Austin Barry-"Like it Was Meant to Be Since Freshman Year"

Arizona State commit Austin Barry breaks down why he wanted to play for Herm Edwards

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Dominate the State- A Look into Recruiting in ASU's Very Own Backyard

Arizona State fans and alumni hope that ASU will dominate the state in recruiting here soon.

Donnie Druin

by

TrojanAtHeart

ASU Football: Jayden Daniels Named to a Third PreSeason Watch List: The Manning Award

Arizona State's Jayden Daniels named to a third preseason list: The Manning Award Watch List

Sande Charles

by

alexweiner

ASU Football: All49ers Publisher Grant Cohn Discusses Former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk and How He Fits in with the 49ers

Former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk starts his NFL journey this week and 49ers reporter, Grant Cohn breaks it down for us.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: College Football Players Opting Out of Season. Could We See Sun Devils Sitting Out?

With the pandemic we are starting to see college football players sit out. Could Arizona State players choose to sit out?

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Pac-12 Presidents to Meet Friday-20 Hour Rule to Start Monday

Arizona State president and other Pac-12 presidents set to meet remotely on Friday to discuss the season.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: 4-Star Athlete Tysheem Johnson Has ASU in His Top Seven Schools-Includes Evaluations and Highlights

4-Star athlete Tysheem Johnson out of Philadelphia released his top 7 schools last weekend, and Arizona State University made the cut.

Sande Charles

by

alexweiner