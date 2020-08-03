The Arizona State Sun Devils have secured their second in-state commitment for the class of 2021, as Boulder Creek High School long-snapper John Ferlmann announced today that he is committing to the Sun Devils.

Ferlmann, listed at 6-3 and 225 lbs, also held offers from Arizona and the Air Force academy before committing to ASU. While no rankings were available on Rivals or 247 Sports, Ferlmann was ranked as the seventh-best long-snapper in the country on RubioLongSnapping.com, and the top at his position in the state of Arizona.

Ferlmann said he initiated the first contact with the Sun Devils after sending film back and forth “for a few months” before being offered in June.

“I fell in love with ASU because of the professional coaching, the great fan base, and a very young and developing team,” said Ferlmann to AllSunDevils.

“ASU is going to win a Rose Bowl in the next few years, and I want to be a part of that.”

Ferlmann appears to be ASU’s 19th commit for the class of 2021, per 247Sports. Staying home and playing in Tempe is a recruiting tool that Ferlmann held close to his heart, as playing locally takes on a meaning pass the football field for the Boulder Creek product:

“(It means) Everything to me,” said Ferlmann. “I wanted to stay close, so my family, including my disabled brother Michael, could see me play. I’ve also grown to love the Phoenix area and the enthusiastic Sun Devil fans.”

Ferlmann said he is slated to only play at the long-snapper position upon his arrival in Tempe.