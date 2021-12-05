Arizona State to Play in Las Vegas Bowl

After a generally disappointing season, the Arizona State Sun Devils will go bowling in the new lights of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to end their year against the Wisconsin Badgers.

What better place to go bowling than Las Vegas?

Sin City is set to host the Arizona State Sun Devils for the Las Vegas Bowl, where ASU will battle with the Wisconsin Badgers after bowl matchups were announced on Sunday morning.

Following a 2020 season impacted by COVID where Arizona State only played four games, the Sun Devils return to a bowl game for a fourth consecutive full season of play.

Arizona State makes its return to the Las Vegas Bowl after previously playing in the game in 2018, where the Fresno State Bulldogs got the best of the Sun Devils.

However, the game returns after not being played in 2020 to the brand new walls of Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders and recently host of the Pac-12 title game.

Arizona State has won only one of their last four bowl games (also ASU is just three of 10 in the last decade's worth of games), only defeating the Florida State Seminoles in the Sun Bowl in 2019.

With the Las Vegas Bowl moving to Allegiant Stadium, a new five-year alternating tie-in between the SEC and Big Ten was announced at the beginning 2020.

An SEC team will play in the Las Vegas Bowl in even-numbered years, while a Big Ten team will play in odd-numbered years. The conference not playing in the Las Vegas Bowl will play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, which is formerly known as the Belk Bowl.

With a win, Arizona State would finish its season with a 9-4 record, a best for the Sun Devils since 2014 when ASU finished 10-3.

The Las Vegas Bowl is set to be aired by ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 8:30 pm Arizona time.