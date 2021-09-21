Next Level: Sun Devils in NFL Week 2 Recap

A handful of Arizona State Sun Devils made plays across the league during the NFL's second week of play.

The second week of NFL action has come and gone. With 11 total Arizona State Sun Devils in the league, ASU looks to continue to infiltrate the league through solid play at different position groups.

How did your favorite ASU players in the league fare?

Sun Devils Recap: NFL Week 2

Eno Benjamin, RB, Cardinals: Inactive

Frank Darby, WR, Falcons: Out for Week 2 (calf). Darby has yet to make his NFL debut

Jamil Douglas, G, Bills: Inactive

Matt Haack, P, Bills: Haack punted four times for the Bills in their 35-0 win over the Dolphins, and even got a shoutout from Pat McAfee!

Zane Gonzalez, K, Panthers: Recently signing with the Panthers, Gonzalez missed an extra point and another field-goal attempt, although his 55-yard try was blocked. The Panthers have been a revolving door of kickers lately, and Gonzalez must rebound next week.

Renell Wren, DT, Bengals: Inactive

Quinn Bailey, G, Broncos: Inactive

Lawrence Guy, DT, Patriots: Guy made five combined tackles while playing 38% of New England's defensive snaps in a win over the New York Jets.

N'Keal Harry, WR, Patriots: Inactive (placed on reserve/injured Sept. 2)

Kalen Ballage, RB, Steelers: Ballage has yet to touch the ball on offense, but he played four snaps on special teams in Pittsburgh's home-opening loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers: Aiyuk saw an increase in snaps from Week 1, playing 38 snaps and catching one of two targets for six yards.