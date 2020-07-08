4-Star Recruit From Texas Puts the Sun Devils On His Top-12 List

Arizona State football is on the radar of another top 2022 defensive back recruit.

After five-star cornerback, Domani Jackson included ASU in his top-10 choices on Friday, four-star secondary prospect Bobby Taylor posted his top-12 on Twitter on Sunday, and Sparky was represented.

Other schools on Taylor’s list include Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, LSU and USC.

Taylor, from Katy High School in Texas, is six-foot-two, 180 pounds, according to Hudl.

The Incoming junior handled punt returns last season along with playing defense. He returned a kick 72 yards for a touchdown as seen on MaxPreps.

His father, Bobby, played college football at Notre Dame. He was a First-Team All-American in 1994 and was a second-round pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. He played 10 years in the league and made a Pro Bowl in 2002.

In May, MaxPreps produced a video of the top-10 high school players whose father played in the NFL. It ranked Taylor eighth, calling him “one of the best players in all of Texas.”

Taylor’s grandfather, Robert, was an Olympic gold medalist in the 4x100 relay at the 1972 games.

247Sports ranks Taylor the 28th-best cornerback in his class and number 32 overall player in Texas.

Rivals’ FutureCast predicts that he will stay in state and play for Texas A & M. But, his tweet said that his recruitment is still open and that he will commit after his junior year “academically and athletically.”

On Sunday, ASU also landed on six-foot-five, three-star recruit Aramoni Rhone’s (Plant City High School, FLA) top-five list on Twitter, along with Cincinnati and Iowa State.