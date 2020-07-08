AllSunDevils
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
News

4-Star Recruit From Texas Puts the Sun Devils On His Top-12 List

alexweiner

Arizona State football is on the radar of another top 2022 defensive back recruit.

After five-star cornerback, Domani Jackson included ASU in his top-10 choices on Friday, four-star secondary prospect Bobby Taylor posted his top-12 on Twitter on Sunday, and Sparky was represented.

Other schools on Taylor’s list include Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, LSU and USC.

Taylor, from Katy High School in Texas, is six-foot-two, 180 pounds, according to Hudl.

The Incoming junior handled punt returns last season along with playing defense. He returned a kick 72 yards for a touchdown as seen on MaxPreps.

His father, Bobby, played college football at Notre Dame. He was a First-Team All-American in 1994 and was a second-round pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. He played 10 years in the league and made a Pro Bowl in 2002.

In May, MaxPreps produced a video of the top-10 high school players whose father played in the NFL. It ranked Taylor eighth, calling him “one of the best players in all of Texas.”

Taylor’s grandfather, Robert, was an Olympic gold medalist in the 4x100 relay at the 1972 games.

247Sports ranks Taylor the 28th-best cornerback in his class and number 32 overall player in Texas.

Rivals’ FutureCast predicts that he will stay in state and play for Texas A&M. But, his tweet said that his recruitment is still open and that he will commit after his junior year “academically and athletically.”

On Sunday, ASU also landed on six-foot-five, three-star recruit Aramoni Rhone’s (Plant City High School, FLA) top-five list on Twitter, along with Cincinnati and Iowa State. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Commit Charles Lamar Armstrong Goes in Depth About His Decision to Play for Herm Edwards

Class of 2021 left tackle talks to AllSunDevils about his Arizona State commitment

Sande Charles

4-star Point Guard Recruit Zaon Collins Has Arizona State on His Shortlist

4-star Zaon Collins has Bobby Hurley and Arizona State on his shortlist

alexweiner

The Year of Arizona State Quarterback, Jayden Daniels

Arizona State Football is positioned to have a great year behind their QB1, Jayden Daniels.

Donnie Druin

Meet the Newest Member of the AllSunDevils Team. Forks Up

Meet Donnie Druin who will be helping cover all things Sun Devils

Donnie Druin

2022 4-Star, Domani Jackson, Has Arizona State in His Top 10

Arizona State football making a push in California for 4-star out of Mater Dei, Domani Jackson.

alexweiner

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Ready With Scenarios to Pivot to Alternative Football Scenarios

Arizona State football and the Pac-12 are ready to pivot if there is no football season due to COVID-19

Sande Charles

Arizona State 4-Star Recruit Out of California, Jamier Johnson, Set to Make His Announcement

Arizona State football is on the short list for the cornerback out of California.

Sande Charles

After a Year Away Anthony Coleman Returns to Arizona State University Men's Hoops

Anthony Coleman rejoins Bobby Hurley and Company back in Tempe.

Sande Charles

Former Arizona State Baseball Player, Hunter Bishop, Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of the 60-Game MLB Season

San Francisco Giant's Prospect, Hunter Bishop, may have been a part of the 60 man roster, but has tested positive for corona

Sande Charles

Former Arizona State First Baseman, Spencer Torkelson, is Officially a Detroit Tiger

Former ASU baseball player Spencer Torkelson is officially a Detroit Tiger and made history with his signing bonus.

Sande Charles