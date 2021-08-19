Arizona State Player Ratings in Madden 22
Rejoice, football fans.
Madden 22 is set to release at midnight on the east coast Thursday, allowing fans to indulge in their newest football fix ahead of the 2021 regular season.
Although the NCAA Football franchise is a few years away from returning, Arizona State Sun Devils fans are able to play with some of their favorite alumni in Madden's latest edition.
Perhaps start a franchise mode with the Cardinals and trade for each former Sun Devil, or just play as your absolute favorite in player career mode. Even the game's ultimate team mode could offer more pitchfork solutions, should you desire that level of commitment.
ASU currently has 14 players registered in the newest Madden, and AllSunDevils gathered each player's rating heading into launch week of Madden 22.
Of course, these are subject to change depending on player performances throughout the season, as EA will regularly update the rosters and ratings.
Here's how your Arizona State players rate in Madden 22:
Arizona State Sun Devils in Madden 22
Running Back
RB Kalen Ballage (Steelers): 71 overall
Notable stats: 91 speed, 92 acceleration, 87 agility
RB Eno Benjamin (Cardinals): 66 overall
Notable stats: 91 jumping, 87 speed, 84 carrying
Wide Receiver
WR Brandon Aiyuk (49ers): 78 overall
Notable stats: 95 jumping, 92 acceleration, 91 agility
WR Frank Darby (Falcons): 64 overall
Notable stats: 89 acceleration, 88 speed, 84 change of direction
WR N'Keal Harry (Patriots): 73 overall
Notable stats: 92 jumping, 88 speed, 88 acceleration
Offensive Line
G Sam Jones (Falcons): 58 overall
Notable stats: 83 toughness, 82 strength, 78 impact blocking
G Jamil Douglas (Bills): 61 overall
Notable stats: 86 strength, 83 lead blocking, 80 impact blocking
C Cohl Cabral (Vikings): 55 overall
Notable stats: 88 toughness, 80 strength, 80 lead blocking
Defensive Line
T Renell Wren (Bengals): 68 overall
Notable stats: 91 strength, 86 toughness, 86 impact blocking
T Lawrence Guy (Patriots): 80 overall
Notable stats: 93 toughness, 91 strength, 86 pursuit/play recognition
Secondary
FS Aashari Crosswell (Seahawks): 63 overall
Notable stats: 90 speed, 90 acceleration, 89 jumping
DB Damarious Randall (Seahawks): 74 overall
Notable stats: 90 agility, 90 acceleration, 84 change of direction
Special Teams
K Zane Gonzalez (Lions): 73 overall
Notable stats: 96 kick power, 75 kick accuracy
P Matt Haack (Bills): 74 overall
Notable stats: 96 kick power, 79 kick accuracy
Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/