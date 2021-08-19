Arizona State Player Ratings in Madden 22

Rejoice, football fans.

Madden 22 is set to release at midnight on the east coast Thursday, allowing fans to indulge in their newest football fix ahead of the 2021 regular season.

Although the NCAA Football franchise is a few years away from returning, Arizona State Sun Devils fans are able to play with some of their favorite alumni in Madden's latest edition.

Perhaps start a franchise mode with the Cardinals and trade for each former Sun Devil, or just play as your absolute favorite in player career mode. Even the game's ultimate team mode could offer more pitchfork solutions, should you desire that level of commitment.

ASU currently has 14 players registered in the newest Madden, and AllSunDevils gathered each player's rating heading into launch week of Madden 22.

Of course, these are subject to change depending on player performances throughout the season, as EA will regularly update the rosters and ratings.

Here's how your Arizona State players rate in Madden 22:

Arizona State Sun Devils in Madden 22

Running Back

RB Kalen Ballage (Steelers): 71 overall

Notable stats: 91 speed, 92 acceleration, 87 agility

RB Eno Benjamin (Cardinals): 66 overall

Notable stats: 91 jumping, 87 speed, 84 carrying

Wide Receiver

WR Brandon Aiyuk (49ers): 78 overall

Notable stats: 95 jumping, 92 acceleration, 91 agility

WR Frank Darby (Falcons): 64 overall

Notable stats: 89 acceleration, 88 speed, 84 change of direction

WR N'Keal Harry (Patriots): 73 overall

Notable stats: 92 jumping, 88 speed, 88 acceleration

Offensive Line

G Sam Jones (Falcons): 58 overall

Notable stats: 83 toughness, 82 strength, 78 impact blocking

G Jamil Douglas (Bills): 61 overall

Notable stats: 86 strength, 83 lead blocking, 80 impact blocking

C Cohl Cabral (Vikings): 55 overall

Notable stats: 88 toughness, 80 strength, 80 lead blocking

Defensive Line

T Renell Wren (Bengals): 68 overall

Notable stats: 91 strength, 86 toughness, 86 impact blocking

T Lawrence Guy (Patriots): 80 overall

Notable stats: 93 toughness, 91 strength, 86 pursuit/play recognition

Secondary

FS Aashari Crosswell (Seahawks): 63 overall

Notable stats: 90 speed, 90 acceleration, 89 jumping

DB Damarious Randall (Seahawks): 74 overall

Notable stats: 90 agility, 90 acceleration, 84 change of direction

Special Teams

K Zane Gonzalez (Lions): 73 overall

Notable stats: 96 kick power, 75 kick accuracy

P Matt Haack (Bills): 74 overall

Notable stats: 96 kick power, 79 kick accuracy

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/