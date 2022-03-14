Arizona State Pro Day Notebook

Only a handful of teams weren't in Tempe for ASU's Pro Day.

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils saw an overwhelming majority of teams from the NFL at their Pro Day, as All Sun Devils counted an unofficial 26 of the 32 professional clubs sent scouts to ASU to view the upcoming draftable talent.

Arizona State had all eight of their players who attended the NFL Scouting Combine participate in testing and drills, while a handful of familiar names joined them including defensive lineman Tyler Johnson and punter Logan Tyler.

Eleven Sun Devils also participated through the NFL's International Player Program.

From bench press to on-field testing, Arizona State's Pro Day concluded following nearly five hours after beginning bright and early at 8 am Arizona time.

Here's how the Sun Devils performed mixed with a few sights and sounds along the way:

Arizona State Pro Day: Sun Devils Draw Heavy League Interest

The day began with official measurements prior to the bench press in a crowded weight room at ASU.

Sun Devils tackle Kellen Diesch led the way with 24 reps of 225 pounds, with center Dohnovan West (21) and running back Rachaad White (20) closely behind.

Only four players had their vertical numbers tested, with defensive back Jack Jones not surprisingly showing off the athletic profile that teams covet.

Vertical Testing Results

Jack Jones: 35 inches

Tyler Johnson: 34.5 inches

Logan Tyler: 29.5 inches

Dohnovan West: 28.5 inches

Activities then switched to the Verde Dickey Dome for on-field testing, where players participated in individual position drills following Combine drills such as the 40-yard dash, three-cone and shuttle.

Unofficially (all times were done with hand-timers from scouts who gathered varying results) here is how the Sun Devils tested:

40-yard dash

Tyler Johnson: 4.75 (first attempt)/4.71 (second attempts)

Jack Jones: 4.42/4.43

Shuttle run

Three cone drill

Individual drills

Other notes/observations

No Arizona State players looked particularly bad overall, but top performances from the Pro Day came from Lucas, Hodges, and White. Lucas looked strong in individual drills, especially with hip movement and attacking the football. Hodges displayed how pivotal his length as a tight end could be when catching passes, while White's 20 reps of 225 was impressive along with his overall body of route-running and bag work.

Tyler Johnson was a considerable snub by the Combine, and his performance at his Pro Day proved that. Johnson looked strong when moving in and out of pass-rush moves during bag drills along with his impressive 34.5-inch vertical.

Jack Jones struggled with catching passes during individual work with the defensive backs, dropping three passes before the time period concluded.

Out of the 26 NFL teams in attendance, All Sun Devils counted nine teams who had multiple scouts on location: Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Cardinals, Chargers, Colts, 49ers, Lions, and Packers.

One CFL team (Hamilton Tiger-Cats) also had a scout watching Arizona State.

Former ASU receiver N'Keal Harry was at the Pro Day to show support and be with his former teammates.

Dohnovan West was seen speaking with a scout from the Panthers for a considerable amount of time following his workout.