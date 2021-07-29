Arizona State Punter Michael Turk Added to Ray Guy Award Watch List

Arizona State Sun Devils punter Michael Turk was added to the Ray Guy Award watch list on Wednesday.

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Ga., native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punts are downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponent's 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average return yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average.

The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success.



Unlike other NCAA awards, the Ray Guy Award utilizes online voting to select the winner each season. Ten semi-finalists will be announced on Nov. 10 before online voting will narrow the candidates down to three finalists and announced on Nov. 23. Online voting from Nov. 24-30 will select the winner of the award and will be announced at the College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.

About Michael Turk

Turk, who returned to the Sun Devils after briefly flirting with the 2021 NFL Draft, was named to the Pac-12's All-Conference team ahead of the 2021 season. Turk, a semi-finalist for the award in 2019, also cracked the award's watch list prior to the 2020 season.

Despite playing in only four games like his other ASU counterparts who were added to award watch lists, Turk finished with six punts downed inside the 20-yard line with a season high of 58 yards on 14 punt attempts last season.

When it comes to punting, not many in the conference can do it like Turk. The 2021 season will likely be another strong one for him.

