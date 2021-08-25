Arizona State Quarterback Jayden Daniels Continues to Cash in on NIL Deals

It's getting hard to keep up with the Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback and his new partnerships.

Pizza, cars and groceries; what more could a college kid want?

The dream of most NCAA athletes is now a reality for Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, who recently inked another partnership following the full implementation of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) laws in the state of Arizona, allowing college athletes to profit from their own image.

If you've frequented AllSunDevils, you know about Daniels' deal with Venezia's New York Style Pizzeria. We reviewed Daniels' specialty pizza, the "JD5" and gave it a solid score, which you can read here.

Daniels' newest deal has him driving around in a 2020 Ford Mustang GT premium, worth up to $51,000 according to The Athletic. ASU head coach Herm Edwards referred to Daniels' new ride as a spaceship, and there's little to debate on that front.

The partnership appears to be with The Jones Auto Group, per Daniels' twitter account:

Where can Daniels take his new, sweet ride to? Fry's Food Stores, who Daniels has also recently partnered with before the 2021 season begins for Arizona State.

Making deals with grocery stores, pizza chain and car dealerships, Daniels has effectively taken full advantage of any NIL possibilities. Daniels' prestige as Arizona State's starting quarterback (a pretty solid quarterback, at that) has led him to deals unlike any other athlete in the state of Arizona, and even a majority of the Pac-12 conference.

With classes underway for the Sun Devils and the season beginning next week, it's unclear as to whether or not Daniels will be seeking any more deals at this time.

However, Daniels has cashed in on his NIL partnerships in poster-child fashion, a well deserved recognition for someone many believe to be one of the most exciting football players to come through Tempe in some time.

