Arizona State Quarterback Jayden Daniels Eclipses Another Milestone

Daniels only needed 33 yards against Colorado to eclipse the 5,000 career combined passing and rushing yards.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to rack up the milestones.

Last week against BYU, Daniels eclipsed 4,000 passing yards in ASU's 27-17 loss. Daniels became just the 16th passer in Arizona State history to reach the milestone, and did so in under 500 passing attempts.

Early in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes, Daniels again checked another feat off of his list by reaching 5,000 combined passing and rushing yards. The milestone was officially reached on the first possession of the game, coming in the form of a Jalin Conyers five-yard reception that followed a 28-yard catch-and-run by receiver Johnny Wilson.

Daniels' next step? Surpassing former Arizona State quarterback Paul Justin (1987-1990) to move into ASU's top 10 of all-time offensive passing and rushing yards. Justin had 5,761 yards, a number Daniels should easily reach down the stretch of the season.

Quarterback Taylor Kelly (2011-2014) currently sits atop the list at 10,223 yards, followed by Rudy Carpenter (10,196), Andrew Walter (10,142), Manny Wilkins (9,659) and Jake Plummer (8,711).

Daniels' rushing has been on display as of late, as the dual-threat passer has totaled 173 rushing yards on 29 carries through three games in 2021.

Only Kelly, Wilkins and Mark Malone have more career rushing yards as a quarterback than Daniels.