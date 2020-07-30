ASU Football: Jayden Daniels Named to a Third PreSeason Watch List: The Manning Award

ASU sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels was named to a third preseason watch list. This time he is named on the Manning Award Watch List. Daniels is one of 30 student-athletes up for the award.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the three Mannings: Archie, Peyton and Eli and their college football accomplishments. It is the only quarterback award that also includes the athlete's bowl performances into the balloting.

Daniels made quite the impact in his freshman season and looks to build off that in his sophomore year. He was the first true freshman quarterback in program history to start the first game of the season. Some of his achievements through the year include being named to ESPN's Freshman All-American after he threw for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions for 2019. The Sun Devils QB1 was able to help the Devils earn eight wins on the season, some of which include wins against top-ranked teams like No. 6 Oregon, No. 15 Cal, and No.18 Michigan State. Not only did Daniels dominate in his freshman year, but he also was able to tie past quarterbacks like Andrew Walter and Rudy Carpenter with his five 300 plus yards performances for the most in a single season in ASU History according to ASU athletics. Rounding out the accolades he was was also Pac-12 Honorable Mention Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

There will be ten finalists selected before the postseason, and the winner will be announced after the College Football National Championship. The winner of the Manning Award will be chosen by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.