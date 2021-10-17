Jayden Daniels Reaches 5,000 Career Passing Yards vs. Utah

    • October 17, 2021
    ASU Football: Jayden Daniels Crosses Another Passing Milestone vs. Utah

    ASU Football: Jayden Daniels Crosses Another Passing Milestone vs. Utah

    Another milestone is in the books for Daniels.
    Earlier this season, Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels reached 4,000 career passing yards in the team's 27-17 loss to BYU. He became just the 16th quarterback in ASU history to reach that number. 

    Nearly a month later against the Utah Utes, Daniels has now surpassed the 5,000 career passing yard milestone. He needed just 86 passing yards to accomplish the feat entering the game.

    Daniels crossed the mark early in the second quarter against Utah, throwing a 59-yard pass to LV Bunkley-Shelton who nearly scored. 

    Daniels was one of the most highly touted recruits to arrive in Tempe, leading great promise for the Sun Devils thanks to his dynamic playmaking at the quarterback position. Entering the contest against Utah, Arizona State were 5-1 with the play of Daniels largely assisting. 

    Daniels is currently completing 70% of passes attempted this season (a career high), showing just how efficient of a quarterback he can be with the ball in his hands. 

    Upon crossing the 5,000 yard benchmark in passing, Daniels became the 14th quarterback for Arizona State to reach the milestone. Daniels also became the seventh passer since 2001 to pass for at least 5,000 yards, following in the footsteps of Manny Wilkins, Taylor Kelly, Mike Bircovici, Brock Osweiler, Rudy Carpenter and Andrew Walter. 

    Per ASU athletics, Daniels is currently the highest graded quarterback in the Pac-12 this season (87.5) - and the third-highest graded offensive player regardless of position. The tally marks him as the 33rd-highest graded player in the nation, regardless of position, and 17th among QBs. 

    His 70.1 completion percentage is 5th in the nation (min. 100 attempts) and is tops in the league while he has posted an incredible 79.7 percent adjusted completion percentage (accounting for drops), which is 3rd in the FBS.

    Daniels also eclipsed 6,000 rushing/passing yards as well.

