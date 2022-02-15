Arizona State Ranks Near Bottom of Pac-12 in QB Comfort Polls

It's safe to assume outside of Tempe, not many are quite comfortable with Arizona State's quarterback room.

Much like everything else in the world of college football, there's two sides to every coin.

For the Arizona State Sun Devils and their journey with starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, their experience with Daniels has been precisely that: A coin flip.

On one side of the coin exists the tremendous upside Daniels offers under center, as his athleticism and big-play ability with his arm and legs make every potential call a home run.

On the other side exists his regression after a superb freshman campaign, as Daniels has evolved into an inconsistent passer that turned the ball over far too often in 2021.

Although there were whispers of the Sun Devils potentially having a new quarterback for 2022 (remember the Spencer Rattler rumors?), Daniels decided to return to ASU for another season.

However, not everybody is exactly sold on ASU's quarterback room heading into next season.

The Mercury News' Jon Wilner recently compiled a list of "quarterback comfort" rankings for the 2022 season, with programs such as UCLA, USC and Utah headlining the Pac-12 thanks to not only starters, but back-ups as well.

Although the rankings will be updated following spring ball, the Sun Devils have quite the climb from their spot at No. 9 in the Pac-12.

Here's what Wilner offered on ASU:

"Projected starter: Jayden Daniels.

"Projected backups: Trenton Bourget, Paul Tyson (from Alabama).

"Tyson is a former four-star recruit who threw 16 passes in a reserve role for the Crimson Tide last season. He’ll join Bourget, who is entering his fourth year in the program, to provide options in case Daniels is injured. Our lukewarm assessment of ASU’s quarterback room also reflects Daniels’ stagnation. In his third season as the starter, he threw 10 interceptions and seemed less comfortable in the pocket than he did as a freshman."

Wilner's assessment of Daniels isn't far off from where some within Arizona State's faithful reside.

Although Daniels will return the same corps of receivers for next season, he will also be down three starting offensive linemen from last season, as well as adjusting with a new offensive coordinator in Glenn Thomas.

Time will tell if Daniels is able to bounce back from his second full season of starts after 2020 only allotted him four games. However, ASU's gunslinger still has strides to make until critics can eat crow.