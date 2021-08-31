Arizona State Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Southern Utah Opener

With players at nearly every position returning for the Sun Devils on both sides of the ball, the release of Arizona State's depth chart ahead of their home opener on Thursday sees very little surprises.

With perhaps their most talented roster in years ready for action, Arizona State has plenty of capable players throughout each position. While the team's initial depth chart is absolutely not set in stone for the rest of the year (and plenty of playing time expected for backups on Thursday), the Sun Devils will look like this when they take the field at Sun Devil Stadium:

Offense

The receivers were a heavy topic of debate heading into game week for ASU, as any of the young pass-catchers appear capable of stepping into starting roles. Andre Johnson and Johnny Wilson appear to have their spots a little more solidified than Rickey Pearsall, as LV Bunkley-Shelton has the precious "OR" designation on the chart, telling us the true starting gig is essentially a coin-flip.

Defense

The loss of Jermayne Lole hasn't really hit Arizona State yet, as his dominant presence in the defensive interior won't be easy to replicate. However, guys such as Shannon Forman and D.J. Davidson look to make up for the loss however they can.

It's a defense dominated by veterans, yet some spring chickens may find their way to making an impact sooner rather than later. Players such as Tommi Hill and Eric Gentry have made noise in the preseason, garnering support from coaches and teammates early in their careers.

Special Teams

Another wrinkle was thrown into ASU's kicking mix, as Christian Zendejas announced his decision to return to Arizona State last week. While that situation should sort itself out, no other notable surprises appear on the special-teams depth chart. D.J. Taylor again looks to be one of the top return men in the nation.

