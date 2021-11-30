Arizona State Running Back Chip Trayanum Hits Transfer Portal

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Running Back Chip Trayanum Hits Transfer Portal

    After taking a backseat to running back Rachaad White, fellow ball-carrier Chip Trayanum has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
    Author:

    It wasn't exactly the year imagined for Arizona State Sun Devils running back Chip Trayanum. 

    Trayanum, a 5-foot-11 and 220 pound ball-carrier, was expected to solidify a prominent Sun Devils backfield that already possessed talented runners Rachaad White and Daniyel Ngata. 

    The specific duo of White and Trayanum was considered to be one of the best in the Pac-12, as both skillsets combined provided an answer for any scenario asked of Arizona State. 

    However, a combination of White's production and Trayanum's ball security issues saw the latter's usage dip this year after a promising start to his career with the Sun Devils last season. 

    Now, Trayanum looks to depart Arizona State for other opportunities. 

    Trayanum had only three games where he carried the ball more than 10 times in 2021, after he had at least 10 attempts in each of the four games he played as a true freshman in 2020. 

    Trayanum, a physically talented runner with the ability to gain tough yardage between the tackles, had problems holding onto the ball in the midst of Arizona State's season, turning the ball over three times in a four-game span.

    In the final three games of the season, Trayanum touched the ball a mere 15 combined times. 

    In comparison, White carried the ball 21 times in Arizona State's victory over Arizona Saturday. 

    Trayanum, a redshirt freshman with plenty of eligibility left, now seeks to find his talents used elsewhere. He initially arrived in ASU's 2020 class.

    This will be a blow for a Sun Devils team that is already losing White to the 2022 NFL Draft, although the team will retain Ngata and other running backs for next season. 

    It's unlikely Trayanum will play in Arizona State's bowl game. 

