Meet ASU Running Back Rachaad White

Sande Charles

When one thinks about the Junior College route they think of the success and the story of former ASU wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk went from Sierra College in Northern, California to Arizona State University, to being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Well, ASU is looking to repeat that pattern. Meet Rachaad White. He is a running back out of Mt. San Antonio College, also known as, Mt. Sac which is in Walnut, California. White was open about how incredible the past years have been, but also how hard it has been at the same time.

“ When it comes to junior college in California … no scholarships so you know you have to pay tuition and things like that … financial aid helps you out … but at the same time it was still kind of hard because you have to pay for a living and you know you have to feed yourself. They do the best they can for out of state juco’s … It’s kind of been awesome. I feel like it’s been the best decision of my life definitely by far. I feel like that’s the thing about me going to Arizona state with Coach Herm … I feel like another great stepping stone for me.”

The running back is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and had a brief stop in Nebraska where he red-shirted at the University of Nebraska Kearney before attending Mt. Sac in Southern California. His story doesn’t end there as you know, he is committed to play for Herm Edwards this coming fall. Another JUCO product hoping to have the same result as Brandon Aiyuk.

White's journey is a unique one from state to state, but at each stop he takes a lesson away, “ What I’ve really been able to learn is just growing up, just still being a competitor. Just going in, you know not being a guy. And having to actually earn that be a guy spot.”

White’s hope at ASU? “I just want to make guys around me better.” White admitted.

