ASU Football: Arizona State's Dohnovan West Has Been Named to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List

Arizona State sophomore offensive linemen Dohnovan West has been named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list. The Outland Trophy is annually awarded to college football’s top interior linemen, with 85 guards and centers making the preseason list for 2020.

West started every game for the Sun Devils as a true freshman in 2019, becoming one of the few freshman to start in their team’s opener and continue to do so the rest of the way. West originally began as a center before moving to the guard spot. West earned high marks from Pro Football Focus for his efforts in 2019, as he ranked as the 13th-best interior linemen in the PAC-12 and the eighth-highest graded offensive guard.

West earned USA Today Sports Freshman All-America Team honors and an All-Pac-12 honorable mention for his performance in 2019. West also brought home PFF’s second-highest graded guard returning to the conference in 2020. West’s versatility is a rare commodity that’s coveted by coaching staffs across the country, as he was the ninth-ranked center in the country by 247Sports prior to arriving in Tempe.

ASU’s offensive line has received hefty criticism in its inability to consistently protect quarterback Jayden Daniels, yet West and the rest of 2020’s hogs in the interior look to change that narrative this season.

The Sun Devils are set to begin their season on the road at USC on September 26 following the cancellation of non-conference contests in 2020.