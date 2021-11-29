Arizona State: Spencer Rattler Rumors Swirl With Official Transfer Portal News

On Monday, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Rattler, an Arizona high-school product, has been linked to Arizona State as a possible destination.

Only a day following news of head coach Lincoln Riley departing the Oklahoma Sooners for USC, the fallout for Oklahoma has already been felt.

Along with assistant coaches leaving with Riley, the Sooners have already begun to lose top recruits in their upcoming recruiting classes.

Yet their losses extend to top talent already on the roster, especially at the quarterback position.

On Monday, Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Rattler, who was a preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, ultimately fell short of expectations after exploding on the scene as a freshman for Oklahoma, as quarterback Caleb Williams eventually became the starter this season.

Rattler, with three seasons of eligibility left, now looks for a new home after arriving at Oklahoma in 2019 as the top quarterback prospect in his class.

One of the top rumored destinations for Rattler? The Arizona State Sun Devils.

Many questions surround Arizona State's future, both on and off the field. While we know head coach Herm Edwards will return to the program in 2022, ongoing NCAA investigations and the potential ramifications stemming from it still leave a cloudy future for Arizona State.

The status of quarterback Jayden Daniels also remains unknown, as Daniels is eligible to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. However, many believe Daniels would benefit from another season at the collegiate level.

There's another school of thought that suggests both the Sun Devils and Daniels would benefit from having another strong presence at the quarterback position, leaving the door open for Rattler to return to his home state. Rattler is considered to have better arm talent than Daniels, whose profile more aligns with the dual-threat prototype.

Rattler attended Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, and received an offer from Arizona State prior to committing to the Sooners.