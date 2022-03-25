Arizona State Spring Practice Notebook: New Swagger Arrives

TEMPE -- It was an exceptionally warm Friday at the Kajikawa practice fields for Arizona State in what was practice No. 6 of spring ball.

With just one more practice left on Saturday for the second week, the time for crawling is over. The Sun Devils are now expected to walk (and eventually run) with new schemes, verbiage and philosophy of attack.

Growing pains can be expected and even embraced now, as ASU prefers mistakes and mental mishaps to be overcame now as opposed to the beginning of the season.

Arizona State saw a handful of miscommunications today at practice, and that's where we'll begin today's notebook.

The defensive line had some difficulty making correct reads/calls during individual drills. Position coach Rob Rodriguez had to stop instructions, huddle his guys up and straighten them out before they finally figured it out. Sometimes all you need is a few words of wisdom!

During team drills, there was a miscommunication between defensive backs Kejuan Markham and Isaiah Johnson on which player they had. ASU lined up in man coverage and Johnson was caught off by a motioning offensive player, which shifted responsibilities for the defense. Markham wasn't happy and he made Johnson very aware.

New helmet alert! Arizona State's equipment team teased a special delivery to the facility yesterday, as new lids were provided for ASU's finest.

There was a plethora of recruits at Sun Devils practice today, as many of the local high school players are on spring break and chose today as a great opportunity to observe practice. Reminder: Players are allowed one official visit where the school finances the trip but can unofficially visit (on their own dime) as many times as they like.

Today was practice number two where linebacker Eric Gentry was spotted with a club over his left hand. While the injury is unknown, Gentry has practiced fully with Arizona State.

The Sun Devils were without pads today despite having the ability to practice with them on. A source previously told All Sun Devils to not expect Arizona State to utilize all of their padded practice days, and that has already come to fruition.

We've talked about the starting offensive line unit, but what about the second-team guys? From left to right, here's how ASU's offensive line shaped up today: Emmitt Bohle, Armon Bethea, Ezra Dotson-Oyetade, Chris Martinez, Sione Veikoso.

Speaking of Bohle, he's received plenty of extra instruction during individual drills. Bohle is currently adjusting from Division II school Northern State and played nine-man high school football prior.

Team period was again short today, but linebacker Connor Soelle made the most notable play:

