Arizona State-Stanford: 10 Fun Facts to Know

When the Stanford Cardinal travel to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, plenty will be on the line when the two teams meet on Friday night.

For a Stanford team looking to keep pace in the Pac-12 North following their upset win over Oregon, a win over the Sun Devils would solidify their chances of staying in the running for the division while also avoiding a crucial third loss of the season.

As for Arizona State, following their statement road victory over UCLA, a win vs. Stanford would keep the Sun Devils in sole position of first-place in the Pac-12 South, inching just one game closer to capturing a spot in the conference's championship game in December.

ASU enters Friday's game as double-digit favorites over the Cardinal, as the Sun Devils are giving points heading into a game for the fifth time this season.

With both programs needing a win to keep their ultimate goal of potentially winning the Pac-12 within their own control, here are 10 fun facts ahead of Arizona State-Stanford via ASU's media relations department:

Arizona State-Stanford: 10 Fun Facts

1. A win tonight vs. Stanford would move Arizona State to 3-0 in conference play, a first for ASU since 2012.

2. Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels needs only 261 passing yards to reach the 5,000-yard milestone.

3. Stanford has already defeated two ranked teams this season (USC and Oregon) and plays a ranked opponent for the third week in a row.

4. The Cardinal have also won the last seven of eight meetings with the Sun Devils with the last meeting in 2018.

5. ASU has rushed for 150 or more yards in 10 straight games dating back to 2019. It is the longest such streak since a 12-game span from 1975-76.

6. Arizona State's offense has earned 65.3 percent of the total yards available this season, the sixth-best tally in the FBS.

7. The Sun Devils have allowed only 21 quarterback pressures this year, 19 fewer than any other Pac-12 school and fifth-fewest in the FBS (though triple-option Air Force ranks first)

8. ASU currently has the Pac-12's top offense, averaging 442.8 yards per game. The Sun Devils are also one of five teams in the conference to average 30 points per game.

9. Arizona State has punted only 15 times in 2021. Oregon State (14) is the only team that has punted fewer times this year.

10. The Sun Devils have reached the quarterback 16 times thus far, pacing the Pac-12 in sacks.