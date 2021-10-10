    • October 10, 2021
    AP Top 25: Sun Devils Climb Rankings Following Stanford Win

    ASU wins vs Stanford and climbs up the rankings of the latest AP Poll.
    Author:

    In recent memory, there hasn't been a much better time to be an Arizona State Sun Devil. 

    After improving to 5-1 on the year following a 28-10 victory over Stanford, Arizona State saw their AP poll ranking improve from No. 22 to No. 18 after what was surely a wild college football weekend. 

    Formerly top-ranked Alabama fell on the road to an unranked Texas A&M squad, marking the first time since 2008 where the country's number one team fell to an unranked opponent. 

    The Crimson Tide weren't the only ranked team to stumble through the weekend, however. Penn State fell in a top-five matchup with Iowa, BYU saw their first loss of the season at the hands of Boise State, and other programs such as Arkansas, Auburn and Texas dropped following their losses as well. 

    AP Top Ten 

    1. Georgia Bulldogs

    2. Iowa Hawkeyes

    3. Cincinnati Bearcats

    4. Oklahoma Sooners

    5. Alabama Crimson Tide

    6. Ohio State Buckeyes

    7. Penn State Nittany Lions

    8. Michigan Wolverines

    9. Oregon Ducks

    10. Michigan State Spartans

    What's Next for Arizona State

    Following their third consecutive victory, the new and improved Sun Devils pack their bags for a tricky road trip against the Utah Utes fresh off of a convincing road victory at USC. 

    ASU will take on Utah at 7:00 pm Arizona time next Saturday, Oct. 16. 

