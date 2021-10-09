Sun Devils Axe Stanford 28-10, Improve to 5-1

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils advanced to 5-1 on the 2021 season following their 28-10 win over the Stanford Cardinal on Friday night.

The game got off to a fast start, as the first three drives resulted in touchdowns to open the scoring. Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels was the first to reach the end zone, scoring on a 51-yard run to put ASU ahead 7-0. The rushing touchdown was Daniels' third in as many games, and the second longest of his career.

Stanford quickly responded with big plays of its own, gaining chunks of 23, 21 and 21 yards thanks to the talents of quarterback Tanner McKee, who eventually found Elijah Higgins for a fade in the end zone to even things up.

Running back Rachaad White scored on the following drive to again put the Sun Devils back in the lead, scoring on a 5-yard run following an athletic hurdle on the prior play.

Arizona State's final score of the half came via a wide receiver reverse (for the second play in a row), as receiver Elijah Badger rushed for the 22-yard touchdown to put the Sun Devils up 21-7.

Stanford was held scoreless following itsr first drive, all without ASU linebacker Kyle Soelle (targeting vs. UCLA) playing in the first half. Freshman linebacker Eric Gentry started in his place.

That's not to say Stanford didn't have its fair share of chances, though. Although McKee played fairly well in the first half, his first interception of the season occurred with just seconds left and the Cardinal threatening to score prior to ASU defensive back Keon Markham securing the turnover.

ASU settled for kneeling the ball to end the half after gaining 287 yards of offense through the opening two quarters, with 173 of those coming on the ground (Stanford had averaged 212 yards allowed per game heading into Friday) and a surprising zero penalties for Arizona State.

The Cardinal didn't go down without a fight, however. McKee led a nine-play, 46-yard drive on the first opportunity of the second half to grab three points and cut the lead to 21-10 in the third quarter.

Scoring had gone stagnant, at least until a Jack Jones interception was then lateraled to DeAndre Pierce, who ran the ball 27 yards for a defensive touchdown. That was Arizona State's 19th interception returned for a touchdown since 2012, according to ASU media relations.

After a missed Cristian Zendejas field goal, Stanford threatened to draw within two possessions prior to sacks by Tyler Johnson and Anthonie Cooper forced a turnover on downs with under eight minutes remaining.

The Cardinal, aided by three fouls (two of them personal-foul penalties), looked as if they would draw closer after again getting the ball back before a Jordan Clark interception helped seal another crucial victory for Arizona State.

That became the exclamation point on a strong defensive outing by the Sun Devils, as Stanford crossed midfield 11 times and came away with only 10 points.

The Sun Devils are now 3-0 to begin Pac-12 play, their first time achieving such a feat since 2012.

Arizona State now refocuses and will prepare to pack their bags for a road game at Utah to take on the Utes next Saturday. They'll make the trip still remaining the sole leaders in the Pac-12 South standings.