Arizona State 11-Point Favorites Over Stanford

Oddsmakers loved what they saw out of the Sun Devils in Pasadena.

The Arizona State Sun Devils currently find themselves as 11-point favorites for their upcoming matchup with the Stanford Cardinal, according to SI Sportsbook.

ASU, coming off a dominant 42-23 upset victory over UCLA last Saturday, open as double-digit favorites in a game for the fourth time this season. The Sun Devils are 1-2 when favored by 10 points or more.

Arizona State looked every like the Pac-12 South contenders many believed them to be prior to the start of the season, showing their offensive firepower while also displaying the ability to answer the bell when needed on the defensive side of the ball.

Now, the Sun Devils look to welcome a Stanford team fresh off an overtime upset of the Oregon Ducks.

ASU head coach Herm Edwards knows just how capable each team is to win on any given week in the Pac-12.

“It’s a week-to week situation in the Pac-12. We all know that, and that’s how it works in our conference. I’ve told you guys this since I first got here. You never know what’s going to happen. You just see it," said Edwards.

"I just think every week, and that’s how we approach it getting into conference games. Players can enjoy it. It’s basically a relief for coaches that we won another conference game. We’ve won another [game] on the road, which is important. Now, we have a bigger one coming at home against a good team in Stanford.”

While Stanford looks to provide a tough challenge for Arizona State, oddsmakers are willing to bet the Sun Devils handle business and inch themselves closer to reaching the Pac-12 title game.